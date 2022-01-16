The Inside Story Behind The Katrina’s Slice Aamsutra And Pure Mango Pleasure…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
But what if you could highlight the pleasure of eating a mango? Mango-eating has always been the stuff slurpy, sloppy moments are made of.
Someone once said, ‘A little coitus never hoitus.’ Or, as a passage from an ancient Indian text says, ‘The horse and mare, the bull and deer, form the high union, while the horse and deer form the highest union. On the female side, the elephant and bull, the mare and hare, form low unions, while…’
Apparently, the animals represent people who are trying to have a union, that is, sex. This passage shows how the ancient Indians knew a thing or two about the birds and the bees and the hares and the mares. We had passion or kaam. And we had the Kama Sutra.
Apparently now, Indians have aam. And we have the Aamsutra.
Or so Slice tells us.
To the Indian, a mango is no aam thing. When it’s in season, we see mangoes everywhere.
For example, when a Bollywood male-star-wannabe does the classic take-off-the-damn-shirt act, our netizens look at the man-boobs he has revealed and comment, ‘Those totally look like Dussehri aam.’
People float political parties with aam people in it.
Cool desis even call us mango people in a banana republic.
Mango is serious business, made all the more serious because the mango season is short-lived. So having year-round mango drinks competing for our tastebuds is completely logical. What is unique is the way they compete for our attention.
In 2016, the total value of the mango-drinks market was around `6,300 in India.5 From 1976 onwards, a sizeable share of the fruit drinks market has belonged to Maaza, which was owned by Parle and is now owned by Coca-Cola. Most players in the market have always tried to equate their mango drink to the fruit itself – as in, ‘Mango Frooti, fresh and juicy’ or ‘Laalach for aam, Maaza hai naam!’
When PepsiCo launched Slice in 1993, the brand needed to make its presence felt. It tried by being the ‘Real mango flavor’ and ‘A provider of simple joy’. Somehow, taglines like ‘Simple joy ka ras’ just did not catch on.
Then in 2008, Slice was relaunched with a new formulation and taste, a brand-new look with new graphics and packaging and a brand-new communication idea. The intent was to own the platform of pleasure of the aam kind.
All competing brands were talking about the deliciousness of mango and its flavour, which is what is special about the fruit. But what if you could highlight the pleasure of eating a mango? Mango-eating has always been the stuff slurpy, sloppy moments are made of. The task for Slice was to take the slurpiness and sloppiness into the realm of fantasy and build on the sensuality and indulgence of the experience.
It helped that the brand ambassadress decided on was someone the entire nation was Googling, YouTubing and generally heart-throbbing over: Katrina Kaif.
That year, to the land of Khajuraho, Slice gifted Aamsutra. Yes, the K was missing. And yes, that was the idea. Punny but true.
Aamsutra stayed true to its core idea over the years. Shot in classic seduction style, the commercials featured Katrina Kaif demonstrating the principles of ‘Aamsutra’ or the art of experiencing pure mango pleasure with the all-new Slice.
One television commercial shows Katrina with her hair blowing back sensuously as she arranges flowers and candles. There is an air of anticipation as she slowly settles down. Soon enough, it becomes evident that she is actually getting ready for the business of pleasuring herself – by drinking from a bottle of Slice. When she does, the shots are all about her indulging herself with the drink.
And then her boyfriend walks in, obviously thinking Katrina has been waiting for him. D-uh, little does he know… But, of course, he is incidental to the experience of Slice Aamsutra. Pure Mango Pleasure.
The ad was educative, to say the least. So that is how you eat a mango? Slowly and sensuously, while wiping off the juices? Like Katrina Kaif in the ad? Why on earth didn’t our parents teach us to languorously savour the fruit instead of letting us go greedily for the guthlee?
Over the years, Katrina’s love for Slice has taken on legendary proportions and has remained constant in an ever-changing world.
Holi-playing Katrina – check. Playful Katrina – check. Bespectacled corporate Katrina – check.
The communication pushed on with the theme – putting Katrina in a rainforest; Katrina in a bottle, underwater, breathlessly waiting to be rescued; Katrina eagerly waiting to meet fans who will find ‘her’ number under Slice bottle crowns.
Whether you agree with the idea of mixing mangoes with pleasure or not, there is no denying that the communication is seductively head-turning and clutter breaking, with fantasy being the primary theme.
As of March 2016, Tropicana Slice had 23.4 per cent share of India’s `6,300 crore mango-drinks category. Frooti’s share was 25.6 per cent while Maaza from Coca- Cola was at the top with a 48 per cent share.6
Tiptoeing the line between sexual and sensual, the aim for Slice is still what it has always been – licking the competition.
Move over aam aadmi. As Katrina demonstrated, you don’t stand a chance against the aam aurat.
Excerpted with permission from A History of Indian Advertising in Ten-And-a-Half Chapters by Ritu Singh, published by Hachette India.
Image source: YouTube/ Slice Ad
We can’t bombard impressionable young women in the name of enlightened entertainment to feed them the same drivel. At least let us not label misogynist movies as helping the cause of women.
I have watched at least 2 ‘purported’ trailblazing Bollywood movies in the recent past that left me with a feeling that I had taken part in the ice-bucket challenge all over again. This time around, however, without even the satisfaction of having supported a worthy cause.
Both the movies have about a 90% liking rate on IMDB/Rotten Tomatoes. Both are touted to ‘sensitively’ portray the taboo topics that seem to be mostly hidden underneath a layer of banana peels – dangerous to even tread nearby.
Dushyanta clearly remembered everything. But he didn't have any intention to accept a poor woman from a remote hermitage as his wife and her son as theirs.
She sat motionless on the royal bed, her knees drawn up to her chin, staring vacantly outside the palace window.
She was sheathed in exquisite scarlet red silk, shot through with golden threads forming intricate traditional patterns. Chests of gems and jewellery were strewn all over the bed. The maids were fussing over whether a diamond-studded necklace would suit their queen or a gold choker would look better. Another younger maid was arranging her tresses in a coiffeur.
Even if often patriarchal in its focus on male pleasure, ancient Indian attitudes to sexuality were far from restrictive. An insightful read.
Having lived in India all my life, I have been befuddled regarding the real attitude of Indian society towards sex, erotica and physical pleasures. However much you may seek to probe or research, you end up with a bundle of contradictions.
Early Indian society’s views on sex are palpable in ancient scriptures, including the Vedas. These volumes contain many details on sexuality, marriage and fertility. According to them, sex was considered a mutual duty between a married couple. The husband and wife pleasured each other equally. Polygamy was commonplace among rulers and and the nobility, while common people practiced monogamy.
Learning to cook the local cuisine is a great way to mix life's greatest pleasures of good food and travel. Here's a wonderful account of a cooking class in Thailand!
Thai food is simple, and at the same time, tantalizing to the senses. We love a good Pad Thai noodles dish. That’s why, when the opportunity to do a crash course in Thai cooking came up, we grabbed it. We were acclimatized to Thailand and the smell of lemon grass that followed us everywhere, in the three days we had spent in Bangkok and Phuket. Our next stop was beautiful Krabi. We came to know about a cooking class Smart Cook Krabi which had a one day course in Thai cooking, followed by a tour of the local market.
Thai cooking, like Indian cooking, is curry dominated. They have yellow curry, red curry, and green curry, which are unimaginative names of the original names of the dishes in Thai. Thai cuisine can get very spicy to handle, and Thai spicy can mean, volcano-erupting-in-your-mouth level spicy. Though spice is integral to Thai cooking, unlike India (where we use dried spices like chilly powder, turmeric powder, etc.) Thai cooking requires fresh chillies and turmeric, which is then ground into a paste.