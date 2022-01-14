Why Do Men Think It’s Ok To Publicly Insult A Woman In A Vulgar Way Especially If They Think She ‘Deserves’ It?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
Actor Siddharth sent out a distasteful tweet in response to a tweet by Saina Nehwal, in what he thought were clever words, but this slur on any woman is not acceptable.
Trust me when I say I’ve run out of patience in stopping myself from calling this ‘liberal’, self-proclaimed feminist actor out umpteen times in the past.
Let me count them out for you.
Last year when he posted a cryptic tweet, “Cheaters never prosper,” most people could put two and two together and figure out it was hinted at his ex-girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu after her divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya.
If you dig into their history, you’d know that Samantha left this guy in the lurch because of his over-possessive ways. He probably termed it as “ditching him for greener pastures” even though there were alleged rumours of him cheating on her during their relationship.
But why not even if she did leave him for greener pastures! What’s wrong with a woman being ambitious and setting higher standards for herself, even in relationships?
It’s absolutely none of anyone’s business how many romantic relationships a woman has or leaves behind, including marriages.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce was amicable. There’s no known news or evidence of cheating during their relationship.
Besides, there’s nothing illegal that Samatha Ruth Prabu has done by filing for divorce that Siddharth has to sit on his throne, play God and judge her for her actions.
I know he gave his usual clever a$# reply that he only talks about his life and not others, and neatly escaped the scene.
In another incident last year, when the actor was called the ‘Swara Bhasker of the South,’ he replied, “Just to clarify…I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She’s awesome and a cutie.”
While this might seem flattering at the outset, I found his choice of words problematic.
Cutie? Really?
Is that all you reduce a person’s qualities to – Cutie? What’s even that?
Swara Bhaskar replied with an equally flirty reply calling him a “Hottie.” Ahem! Anyway, as long as they are both cool with it.
So the point that I’m trying to drive is that in reference to the Siddharth – Saina Nehwal tweet, Siddharth’s cocky comments didn’t come as a shock to me.
Image source
In fact, I found it a cheek that he thought he could get away with it as usual. And boy, did he try hard with his “not-an-apology” apology!
Why do men think it’s okay to publicly insult a woman in the cheapest and most vulgar way possible, especially if they think she ‘deserves’ it?
Sidharth’s distasteful tweet to Saina Nehwal is the liberal equivalent of PM Modi’s creepy catcall “Didi O Didi!” during the 2021 West Bengal elections which he deservedly lost royally. Ironically coming from a liberal, self-proclaimed feminist, Sidharth’s tweet was way crasser!
To justify his statement, “Subtle cock champion of the world” –
First, he tried teaching us, the general Indian public, also the second-largest English-speaking country in the world, English and the idiom “cock and bull.”
Next, how is Sidharth’s deliberate choice of words – “Subtle cock champion of the world” not disrespectful and maliciously intentioned whichever way you look at it. This guy seriously thinks that people can be easily manipulated with his ‘cutie’ charms.
It’s a free democratic country, dude! Everyone has the right to support any political party or leader. But it doesn’t give you the right to throw dirt on a woman’s achievements because you think she ‘deserves’ it. You can still make valid, powerful criticism without resorting to slut-shaming slurs to prove your point.
On that note, I’d like to laud Samantha Ruth Prabhu on getting away from him.
My parents didn’t realise how low, consistently, he made me feel with those scathing remarks over my complexion, body weight, and even the size of my breasts.
Prateek had turned mysteriously taciturn since my return from the US. This bothered everyone in the house except me. I kind of found my solace in his silence.
Anyway, after waiting for a couple of months we decided to take him to an expert, Dr Ravi. A few sessions down, the doctor decided to talk to me about it.
After some time, unable to bear it any longer, I signed off from the home lunch. My MIL must've heaved a sigh of relief because my portion of groceries would be saved!
Until I married I had never imagined even in my wildest dreams that my diet/ food intake could assume such alarming proportions and affect conjugal harmony. Having stepped into my marital home I discovered to my bewilderment that the four female inmates were frugal eaters. My spouse and his dad ate moderately well.
The family faced a dilemma: my requirement surpassed those of the ladies but most certainly couldn’t be clubbed with the men’s. Why? Simply because they were MEN. “How could you even think of it”? They snubbed me often. (Incidentally, the parents-in-law refused to accept contributions from either of us). They probably expected me to be demure and submissive since I was ‘‘eating off” their money.
So each morning as I left for work I was served three chapattis with a few spoonfuls of curry. Can you believe this curry catered to the ladies’ lunch the previous day, and dinner for all six inmates? The horror of horrors, it crept into my lunch box too. The chapattis made at the crack of dawn were fine till breakfast but by lunch, they turned leathery; the accompanying curry insipid, tasteless.
Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece got married to a man 30 years older – and that reminded us of how a much older man is given a pass, unlike an older woman in a relationship who is brutally trolled.
So…Princess Diana’s niece got married yesterday. I remember seeing her during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials. I remember the breathy and very enthusiastic TV commentators gushing over how pretty she was and how excited they would be when she – Lady Kitty – would announce her wedding.
Well…she announced her engagement last year, and then got married yesterday, and the headlines in the news are… to put it mildly… interesting.
This recent incident of brutal killings has attracted the whole country’s attention towards the existing casteism in Bhavkhedi. And yet, the police have made no arrests,” Chaitanya continued.
“A worthless piece of garbage, is this what I wanted?” Roshan Singh Meena, called Bappa, roared at the scrawny house help. People circling around the overweight politician were annoyed too. The enormity of the mistake was as big as serving a glass of not so chilled water. Anticipating the severity of the punishment, the malnourished offender was shivering in fear.
“He is not worth your time and anger Bappa,” a man of average height and lean build entered the room and interrupted.