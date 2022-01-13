Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!

Social Issues
January 13, 2022

According To A Recent Survey, Many Men & Women Defend Husbands Beating Their Wives!

According to the recent survey conducted by National Family Health Survey, majority of women in the country have accepted and defended the husband beating and punishing his wife.

RAMYASHREE HARIDAS

The survey was conducted across 14 states and UTs. The state Telangana is in the first position whereas Himachal Pradesh is in the last position. It is very appreciable that the women in Himachal Pradesh have responded that physical violence is crime irrespective of gender.

The statements made by men as well as women, “When wife does not cook properly, ignores household works, doesn’t agree to have sexual relationship, etc are the reasons on which husband can punish” are truly shameful and reflective of our society.

It’s time we  question ourselves whether our education is making impact on gender equality or not.

What is wrong with our culture and upbringing that leads society to think women are inferior to men?

  1. Suppressing women’s feelings

Girls are brought up in such a way that they are taught to tolerate any kind of harassment in public/office/in-laws’ home. They are trained in such a way that they have to keep silent and adjust to any kind of situation. This is the greatest advantage for people to exploit women internally as well as externally. Behavioural lessons are taught to girls, which is good, but what about boys? It is a harsh truth that parents of today’s generation are still supporting patriarchy even despite having a good education.

  1. Lack of sexual education during teenage years

Teenage children are expected to be highly obedient by parents and teachers. They are restricted to speak about physical and psychological changes in front of them.  It is parents’ and teachers’ responsibility to educate them with proper sexual education in order to maintain a stable society.

  1. Gender quality education must be taught in every home

Everyone must have heard the word “Herd Immunity” during COVID-19. Exactly, what is the meaning of it? It is nothing but developing immunity in a larger number. Similarly, to maintain a stable society, a single person’s or single city’s contribution towards upbringing gender equality is insufficient.

Gender quality education must be taught in every home. Home in addition to home makes a community, society and a nation.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

4. Thinking of girl children as a burden     

From birth of a girl child, parents start thinking of her education and marriage and forget to make her financially independent. On the other side, even today, even an educated groom’s family demands dowry. In several  sections of the society, girl children are denied education, or are forced to drop off after high school or secondary school. In conservative sections, girl children are abandoned or aborted.

To conclude, mass education and awareness are very much necessary to bring gender equality in the society.  Any kind of abuse should be strictly punished. Hopefully, in the next survey, we will hear more encouraging responses.

Image source: Still from Anupamaa

Comments

About the Author

1 Posts | 63 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Short Stories & Poetry
January 11, 2022

Thank You, Doctor, For Your Advice; I’m Filing For A Divorce!

My parents didn't realise how low, consistently, he made me feel with those scathing remarks over my complexion, body weight and even the size of my breasts.

Vijeta Harishankar

My parents didn’t realise how low, consistently, he made me feel with those scathing remarks over my complexion, body weight, and even the size of my breasts.

Prateek had turned mysteriously taciturn since my return from the US. This bothered everyone in the house except me. I kind of found my solace in his silence.

Anyway, after waiting for a couple of months we decided to take him to an expert, Dr Ravi. A few sessions down, the doctor decided to talk to me about it.

Read Full Article
Social Issues
January 12, 2022

My MIL Was Stingy About Giving Me Lunch…But A Kind Colleague Shared Her Food With Me!

After some time, unable to bear it any longer, I signed off from the home lunch. My MIL must've heaved a sigh of relief because my portion of groceries would be saved!

RUCHIRA GHOSH

Until I married I had never imagined even in my wildest dreams that my diet/ food intake could assume such alarming proportions and affect conjugal harmony. Having stepped into my marital home I discovered to my bewilderment that the four female inmates were frugal eaters. My spouse and his dad ate moderately well. 

The family faced a dilemma:  my requirement surpassed those of the ladies but most certainly couldn’t be clubbed with the men’s.  Why?  Simply because they were MEN. “How could you even think of it”?  They snubbed me often. (Incidentally, the parents-in-law refused to accept contributions from either of us). They probably expected me to be demure and submissive since I was ‘‘eating off” their money.

My MIL must have heaved a sigh of relief seeing me signing off from the lunch!

So each morning as I  left for work I was served three chapattis with a few spoonfuls of curry. Can you believe this curry catered to the ladies’ lunch the previous day, and dinner for all six inmates? The horror of horrors, it crept into my lunch box too. The chapattis made at the crack of dawn were fine till breakfast but by lunch, they turned leathery; the accompanying curry insipid, tasteless.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues