According To A Recent Survey, Many Men & Women Defend Husbands Beating Their Wives!

According to the recent survey conducted by National Family Health Survey, majority of women in the country have accepted and defended the husband beating and punishing his wife.
The survey was conducted across 14 states and UTs. The state Telangana is in the first position whereas Himachal Pradesh is in the last position. It is very appreciable that the women in Himachal Pradesh have responded that physical violence is crime irrespective of gender.
The statements made by men as well as women, “When wife does not cook properly, ignores household works, doesn’t agree to have sexual relationship, etc are the reasons on which husband can punish” are truly shameful and reflective of our society.
It’s time we question ourselves whether our education is making impact on gender equality or not.
What is wrong with our culture and upbringing that leads society to think women are inferior to men?
Girls are brought up in such a way that they are taught to tolerate any kind of harassment in public/office/in-laws’ home. They are trained in such a way that they have to keep silent and adjust to any kind of situation. This is the greatest advantage for people to exploit women internally as well as externally. Behavioural lessons are taught to girls, which is good, but what about boys? It is a harsh truth that parents of today’s generation are still supporting patriarchy even despite having a good education.
Teenage children are expected to be highly obedient by parents and teachers. They are restricted to speak about physical and psychological changes in front of them. It is parents’ and teachers’ responsibility to educate them with proper sexual education in order to maintain a stable society.
Everyone must have heard the word “Herd Immunity” during COVID-19. Exactly, what is the meaning of it? It is nothing but developing immunity in a larger number. Similarly, to maintain a stable society, a single person’s or single city’s contribution towards upbringing gender equality is insufficient.
Gender quality education must be taught in every home. Home in addition to home makes a community, society and a nation.
4. Thinking of girl children as a burden
From birth of a girl child, parents start thinking of her education and marriage and forget to make her financially independent. On the other side, even today, even an educated groom’s family demands dowry. In several sections of the society, girl children are denied education, or are forced to drop off after high school or secondary school. In conservative sections, girl children are abandoned or aborted.
To conclude, mass education and awareness are very much necessary to bring gender equality in the society. Any kind of abuse should be strictly punished. Hopefully, in the next survey, we will hear more encouraging responses.
Image source: Still from Anupamaa
My parents didn't realise how low, consistently, he made me feel with those scathing remarks over my complexion, body weight and even the size of my breasts.
Prateek had turned mysteriously taciturn since my return from the US. This bothered everyone in the house except me. I kind of found my solace in his silence.
Anyway, after waiting for a couple of months we decided to take him to an expert, Dr Ravi. A few sessions down, the doctor decided to talk to me about it.
After some time, unable to bear it any longer, I signed off from the home lunch. My MIL must've heaved a sigh of relief because my portion of groceries would be saved!
Until I married I had never imagined even in my wildest dreams that my diet/ food intake could assume such alarming proportions and affect conjugal harmony. Having stepped into my marital home I discovered to my bewilderment that the four female inmates were frugal eaters. My spouse and his dad ate moderately well.
The family faced a dilemma: my requirement surpassed those of the ladies but most certainly couldn’t be clubbed with the men’s. Why? Simply because they were MEN. “How could you even think of it”? They snubbed me often. (Incidentally, the parents-in-law refused to accept contributions from either of us). They probably expected me to be demure and submissive since I was ‘‘eating off” their money.
So each morning as I left for work I was served three chapattis with a few spoonfuls of curry. Can you believe this curry catered to the ladies’ lunch the previous day, and dinner for all six inmates? The horror of horrors, it crept into my lunch box too. The chapattis made at the crack of dawn were fine till breakfast but by lunch, they turned leathery; the accompanying curry insipid, tasteless.
Despite women being half the population, political parties pay only lip service to women's issues, as seen by the poor representation that we get as candidates.
In the iconic BBC serial Yes Minister, the classic British satire, one episode on issues concerning women shows how all ministries agree, that women need to be treated equally in principle. And yet, this cannot be achieved in practice, because, women “tend to be unsuitable for ministries like home, defence, etc.” This sums up the attitude of political parties everywhere towards women’s issues. Though these political parties talk a lot about more representation for women, when elections do happen, women candidates are barely there.
This seems to be happening in the current elections due to be held on 12th May 2018 in Karnataka. Let us see how the (lack of) awareness about (and complete apathy towards) women’s issues not only in Karnataka, but also in the last two Assembly elections that were held in the states of Himachal Pradesh (November 2017) and Gujarat (December 2017).
From candidly discussing child abuse to examining why children drop out of schools, these young people have many valuable ideas to share.
Even those of us from relatively broad-minded families, know that things are not all hunky-dory for many girls today in India. One just needs to look around to notice the many glaring inequalities that impact girls, from poor nourishing for infant girls to domestic abuse, street harassment, dowry deaths and the list goes on.
While the stories of well-known women make it to media and inspire us (and rightfully so!), the voices of women and girls in dire need rarely get heard, because they are not ‘sensational’ enough for society and media alike.