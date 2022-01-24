A Grand Farewell Or A Constant Support: Which One Would You Like?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Would you rather be there physically and emotionally for your partner or bid him/her a grand funeral to show that you cared about them?
During my mother-in-law’s cremation, I realized that my mother had become unusually quiet and withdrawn. I thought it was just the usual pain and profound sadness we experience during such occasions.
However, I was mistaken. A few days later my mother confided that the cremation she witnessed was one of the best farewells she had seen.
There was no mistake as my father-in-law ensured that at least 15 priests and a bishop were present for the funeral. He had sent word about the passing away of his wife. Since he was a prominent figure in his neighborhood and the church, the entire presbyterate along with the clergy were present. Although this meant that the ceremony went on for 3 to 4 hours, he felt he had given her the best farewell. Since my father had passed away almost a decade back, my mother felt that she would not be honored in this manner.
However, that got me thinking about the life my parents lived. My dad always ensured that my mom ate her food before he even swallowed a morsel. He looked after her and our needs with more importance than his own. Although a short-tempered person, he considered us his world. He was the pillar of support for my mother. She couldn’t ask for anything better.
But, matters were very different in my husband’s house. My father-in-law was always more concerned about his needs. He would priorities his strict schedule over my mother-in-law’s needs. He would never ask if she had eaten or had any particular concerns that needed to be addressed. She used to toil in the kitchen preparing all the food and he deemed it her sole responsibility to cook, clean and maintain the household.
But, after the funeral and later on, it dawned upon him that he hadn’t cared for her, enough. He regretted deeply that he had not considered her nor prioritized her needs when she was there. However, I think my father left this world happy that he had been there for all of us.
So, which is important, considering your spouse your better half and being there for them physically and emotionally while alive or bidding them a grand farewell after they are gone? We definitely need to ponder on this before our better halves leave this world!
Image Source: Still from a Youtube Video
Presently working as an English tutor, a dentist by profession, but a writer forever. Love penning down everything I strongly feel about and create a change in mindset, especially among the youth. read more...
Neelu might have outwardly forgiven Ramesh, but in her mind, which once was filled with unconditional love for Ramesh, there was now a seed of resentment.
Ramesh’s footsteps paused at the entrance of the hotel’s ballroom. Inside, his school’s reunion party was going in full swing. The air was heavy, as expensive perfumes and the aroma of food from the buffet table, mingled. There were low murmurs, tinkling laughs and clinks of cutlery.
Ramesh had not wanted to come, knowing that she would be there. She, Neelu, who once had been the love of his life. Taking a deep breath, Ramesh entered the room. His eyes found Neelu almost immediately. She still looked the same. Maybe there was now grey in her hair and a few wrinkles on her face. But her vivacity, her mannerisms were still the same. Things, that had first attracted him.
Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of 'House of Kalart', talks about thinking like a designer & transitioning to thinking like a business owner.
Excerpts from an interview with Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of ‘House of Kalart’ – a fusion jewellery label that merges global aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.
When did you start ‘House of Kalart’ and what was the intention?
I started House of Kalart in 2017 as a venture where painting, drawing and embroidery are married with metalsmithing to create well-handcrafted fashion jewellery. Along with painting and styling, the venture aims to create a holistic fashion experience for a bold and dramatic woman!” As a child, I had always been fascinated by arts and crafts.
A harrowing account of how a mother in law made the life of a woman difficult for no real fault of hers. A downright soap opera!
Today I pen down one of the most painful and tragic truth of my happily married life. I was studying in the USA when I met my future husband. He seemed like he came from a modern family with his western lifestyle. Our thoughts and views clicked.
I had come down to India on a break and decided to meet his family. Sadly right before the important event, my grandmother passed away. Shattered mentally, I still went ahead with the meeting. I was wearing my traditional Bengali saree and my parents went with me. I was in for a shock. My in laws were this very traditional Bengali family. I did not conform to their rules and regulations. My future mother in law felt I was kiddish and she vehemently said no to the relationship.
My father was an ordinary man with simple dreams and prepared us for the life ahead. No matter how tough the going was, “it’s not the end of the world”, he would softly say.
My father was an ordinary man. He had ordinary hopes, dreams and fears.
Baba grew up in a typical North Calcutta business household and did not attend school till he was nine. He did his engineering from IIT Kharagpur and went on for higher studies to Glasgow University. That too was not so common those days.