My Answer To Those Who Commented On My Earlier Post Telling Me Not To “Overthink Compliments”

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
Beauty is a very clever, very evil capitalist tool. It traps those who have it into hanging on to it for dear life and those who don't into mutilating, torturing themselves to achieve the unachievable.
I recently wrote a piece about MP Shashi Tharoor’s tweet in which he had shared a pic with six women parliamentarians tagging them and saying “Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?”
There was a rash of comments on the post shared on Instagram, which ranged from “chill, it’s just a compliment” and “stop overthinking compliments”, to (worried) men lamenting about “these feminazi”.
Here’s my answer to all those comments.
One of the reasons complimenting someone’s looks is problematic, is because our idea of ‘good looks’ or ‘attractiveness’ are not this organic, aha moment where we look at someone and suddenly find them attractive. We have been schooled to the point of a cult level of conditioning.
When did we begin to think that fat is ugly and thin is beautiful? When did we begin to think that fair is beautiful but dark is not? When did we know that big noses are ugly and thin aquiline noses are gorgeous? Who taught us these things?
And yes, these things were taught.
‘Beautiful’ and ‘Ugly’ as defined by an early children’s book.
The billboards and magazines with impossibly thin caucasian women selling us things we never knew we needed, the light skinned, extremely thin Punjabi women who are passed off as Tamil women in Tamil cinema, the complete lack of any representation of real actual tribal people, but passing off black-faced and dirty looking half-naked actors as tribals.
Did we really think beauty is in the eyes of the beholder when your eyes had no chance of making that decision for you, because your brain was fucked up from birth?
The problem with these ‘beauty standards’ is often that the onus falls on the women to be reflections of what culture demands of femininity, attractiveness.
Yesterday a friend sent me some videos of a nukkad style play being staged by another friend. I watched with growing realisation that all the female cast were thin and fair and very young. Even in street theatre there are no dark-skinned, fat, older women. And as far as I noticed, the play was a social commentary that didn’t particularly demand a cast of women who were young and fair and thin.
Another example: a portrait artist I know, never paints dark-skinned people. He says that there is no beauty in dark skin, it doesn’t appeal to the artist in him. Even when he does paint a dark-skinned person, he whitewashes the skin to the point where an Indian woman begins to resemble a white European.
Same goes for any person from any marginalised communities. Ahana Kumra keeps saying “Janaab” in Call My Agent, because she plays a Muslim character and of course all Muslims always say janaab! Our idea of a trans woman is either cis men Sharad Kelkar or Akshay Kumar in sarees (Laxmii) or a cis woman Vaani Kapoor (upcoming Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui).
The problem with women being told they are attractive is firstly that their ‘attractiveness’ becomes more important than any other achievement that they have slaved for (Shashi Tharoor making a creepy uncle tweet on his fellow women parliamentarians making the Lok Sabha an attractive place, or the aged Amitabh Bachchan drooling over Chief Economist of the IMF Gita Gopinath’s looks).
Secondly, all notions of attractiveness are relational to those that aren’t- the fat women, dark skinned women, disabled, neurodivergent who pay a huge price for not fitting into the very narrow, stringent boundaries of attractiveness. Imagine going through most of your life being told you are ugly because you are dark-skinned.
When I wrote my poem Kali in 2018 on the perils of being dark-skinned in a nation obsessed with fair skin, I did not imagine that I’d be receiving mail from people who burnt their skin in the process of trying to grow lighter. A young girl wrote to me saying she’d been on the verge of throwing herself out of her hostel window when she read my poem.
Beauty is a very clever, very evil capitalist tool. It traps those who have it into hanging on to it for dear life and those who don’t into mutilating, torturing themselves to achieve the unachievable.
So the next time you wish to compliment someone, particularly a woman, think long and hard of how you contributed to their self-image, their mental state. Compliment them instead on their character, their achievements.
There is an old story of a king who finds a small lost child crying for its mother. The king asks the child what its mother looks like and the little boy answers, she is the most beautiful woman in the whole world.
The king is amused. He takes the child to the palace where he shows the child the beautiful women in the palace, the queen, when the child shakes his head and says no, his mother is the most beautiful woman in the world, the king then takes the child to houses of noble women, dancers, each time the child shakes his head claiming his mother was the most beautiful woman in the world.
Finally they stop at a small thatched roof hut. And there standing worriedly outside the house is a short woman in an ordinary saree, hair in disarray, skin browned and roughened by hard work and the harsh sun. The little boy rushes to her and she grabs him and hugs him tightly to her bosom, scolding him for running away, making her worry, all the while raining sweet kisses on his face. The boy triumphantly looks at the king – isn’t she the most beautiful woman in the world?
Beauty is as beauty does.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Hema Gopinathan left a blight of a corporate career to homeschool her two children. A teacher trained in the Waldorf/ Rudolf Steiner pedagogy, a writer, an artist, a crocheter, Hema spends half her time in read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Before expecting the daughter in law to love, respect and accept the new family, it is only fair that the family demonstrates all of these first.
If you are a married Indian woman, one of the first words you hear from your in laws is that you are now a daughter of the house. How true is that statement though? Are daughters in law really treated as daughters or is this only lip service?
A friend recently confided how hurt she felt when she wanted to visit her in-laws along with her husband but was told not to, because the in-laws wanted time alone with their son. Naturally, she was taken aback since she had always been fed this trope – that she was the daughter, not the daughter in law. Why then this sudden keeping at arm’s distance? Would a son in law ever be told not to accompany his wife on her visit to her parents because they wanted quality time with their daughter? That is unimaginable in a patriarchal society.
It is ok to want time alone with the married offspring but how does that meld into the Indian family system, where independent choices are less important than the whole family coming together?
A friend's unusual question got her thinking: Do family members have the right to keep things private? Or is it secrecy?
A friend’s unusual question got her thinking: Do family members have the right to keep things private? Or is it secrecy?
One day while talking to a friend of mine, she told that she had been going through a lot of stress with her personal life.
She began lamenting that in over three years of married life, she had never seen her husband talking over the mobile. She clarified that she did not mean that he hardly spoke to anyone over the phone; rather, she meant that he spoke over the phone for hours but not at home, not even with his parents or siblings. She also stated that in all these years, she hardly knew his mobile unlock pin or pattern.
Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actors today, and yet she was subject to the casting couch in her early career, along with body shaming - here she shares how to deal with it.
Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actors today, and yet she was subject to the casting couch in her early career, along with body shaming – here she shares how to deal with it.
More than a decade ago at the wedding of a distant relative, one of the other wedding guests caught my attention. She was quiet, dignified and graceful. At lunch, she sat a few feet away from me at the opposite table. I, being me, had not recognized her for the celebrity that she was (or would soon become, considering that Parineeta had just hit the theatres at the time).
It was only later when my mom told me that it was Vidya Balan, that realization dawned. What I remember most about her is how stunningly beautiful she was!
TheaCare #Beautifulfillment recently carried out a survey to determine how women perceived their own bodies growing up, with the aim to promote a healthy body image among them. The results were not really surprising.
TheaCare #Beautifulfillment recently carried out a survey to determine how women perceived their own bodies growing up, with the aim to promote a healthy body image among them. The results were not really surprising.
How many times have we been told that we are not good enough? Not pretty enough? Too fat, too thin, too fair, too dark, too short, too tall, always too much or too little of something. By newspapers, magazines, advertisements, movies, social media trolls.
Brands and businesses have tried to feed off our insecurities, by selling us the dream of becoming successful once we have fair skin or a slim figure. Little girls grow up thinking they need to look a certain way in order to be considered beautiful in the eyes of society, in order to deserve love and respect.