I Think It’s Finally Time To Make Peace With My Annoying Uninvited Guest!

My silver strands...you're such a high maintenance guest. You expect oil massages, healthy food, expensive products! Despite this, you give me headaches! Enough is enough.
“Hey Ma Mataji,” I yelled, exactly like Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. I couldn’t fathom the fact that he was here. “So soon! You came so soon?” I questioned this uninvited atithi (guest). “Don’t you know you’re not welcome here…. or rather anywhere!” I continued in a disgruntled tone.
“You’re such a high maintenance guest you know that, draining up my time, energy and resources,” I complained. “Your never-ending demands are driving me crazy…. you expect warm oil massages, high fibre, high protein, high calcium, healthy food! Most expensive, good quality products are a must… despite all this, you still give me terrible headaches!” I decided enough is enough.
“Once you fully enjoy all this mehman nawaazi and khatirdaari you promise to leave… that too just for a few days, maximum you have gone is just for a fortnight and then you start showing your true colours once again!”
“Aaye toh aaye saath mein auron ko bhi le aaye!” (You brought along so many more). I wouldn’t stop. “First of all, I detest you! And now you have the nerve to bring along many more like you… no way!”
“You have made my life miserable… you want to tag along with me everywhere I go… be it weddings, funerals, PTMs, even to the market! As if this was not enough you want to peep into my video calls too now!” I decided to give an earful today to this uninvited guest.
“Whenever I get an invitation, forget the physical in-person invitations, nowadays even virtual invitations don’t excite me. Instead of looking forward to it, my first thought is how do I get rid of you, as you’ve almost become a permanent resident in my life!” I sighed.
“During the lockdown, you made yourself completely comfortable here, guess you had the best time of your life… didn’t have to leave even for a fortnight… chilling away for months together. You ruled like a king…teasing me…as if saying, ‘Ab kya karogi tum?’ (What will you do now?) with an evil smirk on your face!” I disgustingly alleged.
With my folded hands I begged you, “Atithi tum kab jaoge?” (dear guest when will you leave?).
“My silver strands, you popped up in my life at such an early age, completely uninvited, you shocked me. Initially, I let you stay, eventually, you made it a habit to overstay. As if that was not enough, more of your kinds started showing up soon, making my life awful!” with almost a tear rolling down my cheek, I went on.
“I tried every feasible remedy, all dadima and nanima’s nuskhas (grandmother’s home remedies), every possible jadibooti from various corners of the country, all this to keep you away. Eating, drinking, applying the most disgusting things, just in the hope you would go away some day. All my tapasya (efforts) went in vain… you came back with a vengeance, with an agenda, never to leave, always to stay.”
I feel as if I have almost lost the battle now, it’s time to make peace with this uninvited guest and live life to the fullest!
Image source: Sameera Reddy’s Instagram Account
Mother to a bubbly teenager and a student of psychology, I am also a travel enthusiast.
I love to observe the happenings around me and weave them into beautiful stories.
A writer with a passion read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
While it's essential to spend quality time with your partner, it's much more important to give each other some me-time and much-needed space as well.
Any guy or girl in their mid-twenties has to undergo the societal pressure of ‘settling down’. It is the ultimate motive of every Indian parent.
But lately we have been seeing a lot of young people delaying marriage or preferring a ‘live-in relationship‘. The reason given- we don’t want to give up on our freedom after marriage. Is it true? Does marriage really take away your freedom?
I don't care which party brings this into effect. So many of my classmates have dropped out due to marriage. Why are people objecting to this bill?
I blame myself for getting excited seeing the news that the legal age for marriage for women will be increased to 21. But fear not. The society showed me my place. I had the good fortune of listening to multiple news debates on this issue. Yeah, this is apparently an issue that has people speaking against it.
Anyone following the news would have heard the many wonderful arguments that are coming up. I watched two debates in Malayalam news channels that ended up talking about the same points.
The same person in both the debates believed that if women are not married by 18, they will find other ways to satisfy their sexual desires and the society will lose its values. I loved how they conveniently forgot about the existence of contraception, assuming becoming pregnant at that age was their issue with unmarried women having sex.
In her fifth letter, a mother writes about the lessons she learnt in her journey of life. A letter for all daughters!
In her fifth letter, a mother writes about the lessons she has learnt in her journey of life. A letter for all daughters!
Dear Beloved,
Its 2:02 am, as I am writing this to you. (By no means am I promoting late nights. Just that I over slept during the day, and hence I can’t sleep now!) Darling, I was telling you in my last letter that I have to shift to a new place. I had a notice period of two months. So, I will be leaving this place in another fifteen days.
Are you being valued enough by your family, friends, and people at work, or taken for granted as 'just doing your job'?
Are you being valued enough by your family, friends, and people at work, or taken for granted as ‘just doing your job’?
The cricket match enthralled everyone and kept the men glued to their seats. The kids played running from one room to another and the delicious aroma of food wafted through the kitchen.
Food was served and the guests had a wonderful time satisfying their gastronomical buds. Neer dosa (which is a Mangalorean speciality), chicken curry, fish fry boiled eggs and top it up with some chicken biryani and ice cream for dessert. Indeed a lavish spread. While I held my tummy and simultaneously my hand over my plate as I could take no more, I thought about the hostess – my husband’s sister, and the time and effort she spent in cooking so many dishes for so many people. After my meal I went to the kitchen to meet her and as always I saw such a contrasting picture compared to what was out in the drawing room.