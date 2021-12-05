How Extraordinary, Talented Indian Women Have Their Dreams Crushed By Matrimony And All That It Means

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum (SISP) is an ode to all of the lost women, who could have been sports stars, singers, bankers, lawyers, doctors, just... happy, if they hadn't been enslaved in matrimony, and then forgotten all about.
One of the cool things about my mother was that she was an ace athlete and a champion sculler as a young woman in the 1950s and 60s. I only found out about this side of her a few years ago. I imagine her in a paavaadai dhaavani, taking on the mighty Kaveri river so many decades ago.
I recently watched a Tamil film anthology on SonyLiv that she would have liked to watch – Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, (SISP) that has 3 stories of 3 different women – Saraswathi, Devaki, and Shivaranjini.
Like all the heroines in the anthology, my mother’s talents were sacrificed at the altar of matrimony. She pawned her gold medals and silver cups one by one to pay for expensive textbooks for us or a gift for a niece on her wedding, money for which she didn’t dare ask my father, because it was her niece… I remember how she caressed the cups and how her face hardened as she shoved them into her bag to take to the jewellers.
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum (“Sivaranjani and a few other girls” in Tamil) is a 2018 anthology that was released written by Ashokamitran, Adhavan, and Jeyemohan and directed by Vasanth. It traces the lives of three ordinary women Saraswathi, Devaki and the eponymous Sivaranjani in three short films.
The first film opens with Saraswathi carrying her infant daughter and a couple of enormous bags, while her husband races towards the bus that’s about to depart from the bus stop. It doesn’t occur to the husband to lighten Saraswathi’s load by either taking the bags or the baby, instead he yells at her for making them miss the bus with her dawdling. And our hearts start beating hard in anticipation of violence, and it does come, when Saraswathi is not able quieten the baby, whose crying disturbs the sleep of her father.
The theme of men’s sleep being more important, more valuable than women’s is picked up once again in the final film of the trilogy when Sivaranjani’s mother-in-law gently admonishes her about waking up her son: “Let him sleep a few minutes longer!” she tells her daughter-in-law who has been slaving since the wee hours of the morning, cooking, getting the the daughter ready for school, making the kaapi for the mother-in-law and the husband, making sure the it’s not boiling hot, lest it burn the tongues of the drinkers.
Sivaranjini is constantly in motion, fetching, packing, remembering, taking criticism from her mother-in-law, bullying from the husband without once looking up. Her speed and her grace would be surprising if we hadn’t been shown that Sivaranjani had once been a champion athlete, the fastest runner in her university, with a ticket to the Nationals, when she’s married off. That and a quick pregnancy ends her nascent sporting career. But we don’t see her complaining or challenging the existing power structures. Neither Saraswathi nor Sivaranjani are feminists, unlike Devaki, the protagonist of the second film of the anthology.
Devaki is a boss. She’s an important official in the central government. She sits in the driver’s seat on her scooter. Her husband rides pillion. We see her journey through the eyes of her young nephew who is so proud of his accomplished aunt, a particularly nice touch by the writers/director. As opposed to Saraswathi and Sivaranjani, Devaki takes a stand and draws a firm boundary and pays for it with her marriage. That is expected, women drawing their own boundaries and transgressing those carved by others has always been a costly affair.
Saraswathi’s life eventually changes for the better, perhaps Devaki’s does too. But Sivaranjani’s life would never. It will continue the way it has, the way of most ordinary women’s lives. Unchanging in its drudgery.
The only time she does something out of the ordinary is when she lies and goes looking for the cup, the trophy she won at university. And she breaks when she doesn’t find it. But it’s not a breakdown like a man’s breakdown. She’ll not hit the bottle like Devdas; nor will she walk off into the sunset to look for Nirvana like Siddhartha when he encounters harsh life truths. There are no such reference points for ordinary women.
So Sivaranjini wraps up her breakdown quickly and returns home, and the woman who was the fastest runner of her college resumes her ceaseless marathon around the four walls of her home. A cheetah who was born caged, who knows nothing of the vast plains her ancestors raced on. And yet she still has a bit of the wild left in her, as we are shown, in her last sprint. So what if it is a mundane run, with no one to cheer her but school children. We got to see the cheetah run and what a glorious sight it is.
We have seen this kind of intense attention to women’s work in that other, now iconic film, The Great Indian Kitchen. The comparisons are inevitable of course. But if anything, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum (SISP) is even more humble, realistic in its lack of ambition. There is no slow build up to a dramatic takedown of patriarchy. Things like that seldom happen in women’s lives. Perhaps Sivaranjani’s daughter might have a better chance at dismantling patriarchy.
I wish my mother had been alive to watch SISP. If one sewed bits and pieces of each of the three short films, you’ll get a rough composite of my mother’s life. I wish she were alive so I could get her to relive her girlhood, tell me about her dreams. SISP is an ode to all of the lost women, who could have been sports stars, singers, bankers, lawyers, doctors, just… happy, if they hadn’t been enslaved in matrimony, and then forgotten all about.
What a dirge, a lament of a film SISP is. It’s taken the makers four years to find a release on the OTT platform. Do watch, even if it requires you to take the Rs 299/-, month long subscription to Sony Liv.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Hema Gopinathan left a blight of a corporate career to homeschool her two children. A teacher trained in the Waldorf/ Rudolf Steiner pedagogy, a writer, an artist, a crocheter, Hema spends half her time in read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Before expecting the daughter in law to love, respect and accept the new family, it is only fair that the family demonstrates all of these first.
If you are a married Indian woman, one of the first words you hear from your in laws is that you are now a daughter of the house. How true is that statement though? Are daughters in law really treated as daughters or is this only lip service?
A friend recently confided how hurt she felt when she wanted to visit her in-laws along with her husband but was told not to, because the in-laws wanted time alone with their son. Naturally, she was taken aback since she had always been fed this trope – that she was the daughter, not the daughter in law. Why then this sudden keeping at arm’s distance? Would a son in law ever be told not to accompany his wife on her visit to her parents because they wanted quality time with their daughter? That is unimaginable in a patriarchal society.
It is ok to want time alone with the married offspring but how does that meld into the Indian family system, where independent choices are less important than the whole family coming together?
My husband returns home tired after working & travelling. I, like other working women, return home refreshed after enjoying full day at office!
I am a working woman and mother of a 2 year old daughter. People say I am irresponsible and lazy because I have a house-help.
Yes, I’m irresponsible and don’t have any work. Except checking what groceries needs to be refilled and ordering them for home delivery, washing my and my husband’s clothes, drying and folding them, getting the work-wear clothes ironed, keeping clothes in place, cleaning bathrooms and toilets, changing bedsheets, dusting windows occasionally, hand washing my daughter’s soiled clothes in hot water, bathing my daughter twice, feeding my daughter breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Rest other work like cooking and house cleaning done by the house-help and my husband takes care of getting fruits and vegetables from the market every week. So I don’t have any work except those few mentioned earlier.
Most Indian women marry in their 20s, but there are exceptions. These are the stories of 3 women who married late, in their 30s and 40s.
Most Indian women marry in their 20s, but there are exceptions. These are the stories of 3 women who married late, in their 30s and 40s.
Most Indian girls get married in their early or mid twenties and quite a few of them marry in their late twenties too. But how common it is for Indian women to opt for holy matrimony when they are in their mid or late thirties which is considered late by Indian standards?
Women who fail to get married young are often looked down upon by the nosey neighbors and society lords. They are denounced as unworthy or ‘marriage material’ and pitied. What is even more horrific is that the same people snigger even more if a woman wishes to marry at a late stage as if with advancing age they also lose their emotions, desires and right to marital love and companionship. But thankfully, this unwelcome situation is changing now, for the better.
Women’s homemaking work is seen as something easy, something that comes ‘naturally’ and something they should continue doing all their lives. But…one woman refuses.
Women’s homemaking work is seen as something easy, something that comes ‘naturally’ and something they should continue doing all their lives. But…one woman refuses.
When women work outside the home, their work inside doesn’t magically go away! Women continue to bear the ‘double burden’ of two jobs – resulting in immense stress as well as lost opportunities. Join Women’s Web & Breakthrough India in our special #Streelink series this month, as women share their stories on the double burden. You can learn more here and share your story.
Breakthrough India is a human rights organization working to make violence and discrimination against women and girls unacceptable. Learn more about their work!