I Am Finally In Love…With Myself!!

Women of my generation represent the calculated changes in the Indian woman. A woman from this generation loves herself and values herself as much as she does her family!
The concept of self-love is still gaining momentum in India, each generation is hesitantly adopting this. The generation that is as old as independent India is far from this vibe as opposed to the new age girls who from a young age absolutely and unabashedly put themselves first.
This makes me think of two sets of generations that are yet to fully adopt and adapt to putting themselves first although one generation is changing the game to a large extent.
Let me start with my mother’s generation, women between 50-65 years of age. This age bracket envelopes within itself ages of experience no doubt, but they have seen the evolution of the Indian women over these past few decades.
I see the tussle they go through, to stick to what they have been taught and abide by rules and roles. Yet there is this inquisitiveness to delve into the role of self-love before self-sacrifice.
Women of my mother’s generation are the perfect sacrificial entity of any family; they completely bury their needs and desires for their family. It all starts by being the doting daughter who doesn’t question her parents. To be a devoted wife who doesn’t give her two cents on anything. To be a mother who gets lost in another life only to see that her child having a life of his own and
There is no harm in being a doting daughter, our parents do a lot for us and if we can support them in any way we always should. There is no crime in being a dutiful wife, marriage is not made on whims and a spouse should be an anchor or oar as per demands of life. There definitely is no bad being a loving mother who gives her all to a beautiful child.
But every relationship cannot come before our own selves.
As far as my generation is concerned (the women of the late 1980s to early 1990s), we have seen our mothers either stay true to traditions or grow with life and evolve.
But most importantly we have made certain changes to the way we immerse ourselves in people we love.
Women of this age bracket represent the calculated changes in the Indian woman. This woman knows that to be a good daughter, she also needs to make something of her life and be worthy enough as an individual to stand on her own two feet.
This woman knows she has to be her husband’s friend and confidant as well as a good advisor for the marriage to be equal. This woman knows she has to bring up her child in a way that her child will live her life in the most genuine and wonderful way.
This woman loves herself first so that she can love others. This woman doesn’t sacrifice but she amicably adjusts. This woman doesn’t control but respectfully gives her opinions. This woman is a representation of all the good of yesterday and all the good of tomorrow.
Each day I aspire to be more like this woman. For she is truly the epitome of genuine love and honest care, no strings attached.
Image source: Pexels/Olha Ruskykh
A surly woman tutted, “tsk… her first Karva Chauth, and see how it ended.” “Do you think the Chowdhurys are a cursed family? First Lata, and now Kusum…” whispered another.
A blanket of doom had shrouded the conservative village. Once again, fate had played a twisted joke and people had been reduced to helpless bystanders witnessing the cruel drama. The modest houses, which had worn a festive look the previous night, were now cloaked in grief. A few youngsters had been entrusted with the responsibility of removing the marigolds adorning the mud walls. A heap of flowers formed near the large banyan tree–flowers not yet wilted, but an inappropriate sight to sore eyes and broken hearts.
Clear dew drops were still glistening on the verdant greens, but people had started trickling out of their homes as word spread around. Not minding the chill in the air, men-folk huddled outside the Panchayat office. Their dhotis, though white and spotless, were symbolic of their sorrow and shock. While the elders settled on stringed jute cots, the middle-aged men and youngsters took refuge under the trees. Stinging hushed whispers floated all around. They were nothing but empty words, yet powerful enough to drown the residents of the village in deep despair.
Just a little distance down the unpaved road, a few women sat on their haunches, their faces resting in the well of their palms. “Poor Kusum,” said one, looking at the henna on her hands.
How could she ignore the silent anguish that she knew was building up in a child of such a tender age? Yet, she couldn’t understand it either.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Shalini Mullick is one of the winners for the December 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Ranjani Rao commented, “Sometimes things can challenge our understanding of life, but love always triumphs. It is never too late to break tradition and forge a new path.”
If you had a mother who was either abusive, neglectful, or emotionally unavailable, you probably have a mother wound, that is passed down generations.
I escaped the autumn of her womb,
became part of an eternal winter
— TROUBLED SEASONS, Tikuli Dogra
An abusive or emotionally unavailable mother is not as rare as one thinks, they’re everywhere around us. But these are often women who have been abused themselves, and are not given a choice in most things in their lives – their lives crafted for them by the dictates of patriarchy and society – and also given the halo of motherhood once they’re mothers.
When you're in your 50s these days, you're not 'old', because an attitudinal shift means you are young at hear, and cooler than 50 year olds a generation ago.
Flashback, five years ago: Prior to the curriculum night at his school, I asked my high schooler if the new teacher who joined the science faculty was a young man. Pat came the reply, “Oh he’s quite old!”
Expecting to see someone with gray hairs, I was surprised to meet a smart guy who at the most would have been in his early thirties. But that was what my seventeen-year-old felt: that his teacher was rather old. Since then I have never ceased pulling his leg reminding him about that incident.