A Flight That Made Me Realize The Significance Of Food!

Seeing food being wasted on flights aches my heart, there are still so many people in our country who cannot afford a meal a day!
I visited Bangalore through Air India and during this journey, something caught my attention and I thought to write about it.
Food is one of the most important things in our life. It is basically the thing we work for. Keeping aside all the wants and luxuries in life, food is perhaps the most important as it is required for our survival. During my two way trip, I saw my co-passengers wasting food. I am sure we all are aware of how difficult it is to have food onboard. There is so much hard work behind it from cooking to packaging to bringing it to flight finally to the passengers.
While travelling to Bangalore from Delhi, there was a young couple sitting adjacent to me. Since it was a morning flight, breakfast was served to us. It was a pretty decent meal – a coleslaw sandwich, a vada accompanied by vegetable curry, a corn patty and a piece of chocolate brownie. Honestly, I had the meal and the taste was reasonable but the couple beside me took one spoon of each and then left saying salt is less, there is no taste, it’s cold and many other things too.
I mean – you can say NO directly before taking the meal, at least someone else can have it. I don’t know what people expect to be served on a flight; Butter Chicken, Paneer, Dal Makhani and Naan. Seriously, it really annoyed me. I am not judging anyone here but I guess we all should understand how lucky we are to have food, a couple of times a day.
A similar thing happened to me while I was going back to Delhi. A woman and her daughter were sitting beside me. Lunch was served to us as it was an afternoon flight. What the woman did was really appreciable. She only took 2 things that she could eat and said no to the rest of the dishes on the plate. On the contrary, the daughter took the whole meal and did not eat it. I guess the mother can understand the importance of food and she showed it too.
I have witnessed such incidents earlier too but why I felt like sharing it now is because I have realized that wasting a small grain of food is a sin. I saw a post on social media where a father and his 3 years old daughter were doing a roadshow. They were performing a balancing act. He was holding a long stick and his daughter was on the top. The only difference between the father and daughter was hunger. Be grateful for the food you are getting and try not to waste any of it!!
Image source: Still from short film Just Eat It by MACHO India
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Dear women– I hope you enjoy reading this. Dear men– please take notes!
Here are few points to be remembered to make women feel loved and worthy of all the unrecognized sacrifices they do.
Even taken the longer route when out late at night to avoid harassment. We’ve pretended to be on the phone, carried jackets and dupattas to cover ourselves, dressed differently while going out at night for the fear of getting raped or kidnapped. Yes, it is a reality – we women never feel completely safe. We actually don’t know the feeling!
From cooking, cleaning, doing laundry, taking the kids studies, planning vacations and remembering birthdays not just our husband’s but also their chacha’s, kaka’s, mama’s and long-lost cousins. It would be nice to be appreciated once in a while. It would be nicer if you remembered and wished our parents on their birthdays and anniversaries as well without being reminded by us.
The last two words stung her ears like a sharp knife. Yes, that was the reality and she knew it quite well. She had moved on. Yet it was hurting. This was what Mamoni had advised her years ago.
The last two words stung her ears like a sharp knife. Yes, that was the reality and she knew it quite well. She had moved on. Yet it was hurting. This was what Mamoni had advised her years ago.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Sreeparna Sen is one of the winners for the December 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Ranjani Rao commented, “What happens when a marital relationship breaks but one of the heart continues until death?”
Kitchen is a known territory. For some it is comfortable too, while not so for others. But do you think it is just ours: Woman's territory?
If the kitchen is a woman’s territory, what does it mean for her ability to venture out beyond it and fulfil her true potential?
Ms. Little Princess (3+ year old girl, curious, quick learner and a keen observer) said, “Mummy! I want a kitchen set. That is only for girls to play. I will grow up and cook food for you and everyone at home. That’s what girls should do, right?”
Ms. Pre-schooler (5 year old girl living in a new age nuclear family) said, “Mummy! Papa made a sandwich for me. But he’s not supposed to enter the kitchen. That is your room, right? You are there all the time.”
As a rookie chartered accountant in my first job, I had to take a solo trip for work to Hong Kong. It was a strange new experience that taught me a lot.
As a rookie chartered accountant in my first job, I had to take a solo trip for work to Hong Kong. It was a strange new experience that taught me a lot.
Solo trips is the buzz word- Almost every second day I come across an article on the net or newspapers talking about how everyone must take a solo trip. I meant to write about my own experience which wasn’t really about a solo trip on my bucket list that I finally went on but rather a business trip – my very first overseas one which turned into solo trip as I was all by myself and had to explore the city alone.
So I was a newbie CA who had just joined one of the top Investment banks – the glitz and glamour of the corporate world had taken me by surprise, I was still trying to fit in- especially in terms of work as it was completely different from what I had been doing for the past 3 years in my CA Internship. My onshore team mates were in Hong Kong and after 8 months I was asked to make a trip overseas to meet the stakeholders.