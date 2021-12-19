Does marriage take away your freedom?

While it's essential to spend quality time with your partner, it's much more important to give each other some me-time and much-needed space as well.
Any guy or girl in their mid-twenties has to undergo the societal pressure of ‘settling down’. It is the ultimate motive of every Indian parent.
But lately we have been seeing a lot of young people delaying marriage or preferring a ‘live-in relationship‘. The reason given- we don’t want to give up on our freedom after marriage. Is it true? Does marriage really take away your freedom?
Well, when you are single, your plans with your girl gang doesn’t depend on anyone. Whether it’s a movie date or a shopping outing with your girls, you don’t have to take into consideration any other person’s approval. This scenario changes after marriage.
One needs to keep the spouse informed especially if you have kids. This is especially true for Indian women who unfortunately totally give up on such social outings keeping their family first. The level of frustration keeps on increasing with less social life and more and more responsibilities adding. This frustration is more evident in-home makers who selflessly dedicate their whole time to family putting behind their happiness and needs.
So, in reality marriage doesn’t take away your freedom but yes it does affect your decision making to some extent. Before making any plan where you want to pamper just yourself you definitely need to consider a lot of things. However, this can really work if there is a good level of understanding between the spouses.
While it is very essential to have some quality time with your partner for that relationship to work, it is much more important to give each other some me-time and some much-needed space as well. While staying together, you both can still pursue your hobbies and interests and maintain your own friend circle.
This way both will not feel bound to each other and it will actually make you both happy. A marriage is in between equals. By placing restrictions on your spouse just because you don’t like few things will actually increase frustration between the couple and suffocate the other person.
Setting healthy boundaries and deciding where your individual freedom ends and accountability towards each other begins needs to be worked on. That way you can stay married and yet enjoy your freedom.
Image source: Still from Shakti-–-Astitva-Ke-Ehsaas-Ki
I am a dietitian by profession,blogger by passion. I regularly blog on health,fitness and mental and physical wellbeing.For more such interesting articles watch this space. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
A popular show that promised to move away from saas-bahu toxicity, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah nonetheless shames its characters in many ways.
Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, commonly known as TMKOC, is aired on SAB TV and Sony LIV OTT. The show doesn’t need any introduction as it is a very popular family time entertainment.
Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, the first episode aired in 2008 and since then, the show has been on air for 13 long years. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 with over 9K votes. The show started in an era when typical saas bahu serials were at their peak. As per its producer, the show aimed to bring laughter to the family living room to replace those toxic saas bahu serials, and in its initial days, it was quite successful in achieving that. The show became an instant hit as it was inspired by the Gujarati column Duniya ne Oondha Chashma by the legendary columnist Taarak Mehta.
However, there are certain issues which make the show problematic for its viewers, especially the younger generation. Its toxic misogyny, casual sexism and upholding of the patriarchy on the small screen is really a matter of concern.
While increasing the legal age of marriage for women to 21 appears to be a great move, let's look into the practical issues more closely.
While increasing the legal age of marriage for women to 21 appears to be a great move, let’s look into the practical issues more closely.
The Union Cabinet has cleared a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, and will be introducing a Bill seeking the Amendment soon.
On the face of it, it seems like a great move, but if you look at the ground reality, is it really such a good idea to raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21?
The Kanyadaan ritual epitomises many of the problems with marriage, where 'girls' are seen as the property of one family, to be handed over to another.
The Kanyadaan ritual epitomises many of the problems with marriage in India today, where ‘girls’ are seen as the property of one family, to be handed over to another.
Let’s travel back fifteen years. I was getting married to the man I loved. I was elated; in fact, ecstatic. The wedding preparations were fun. And, since in Bengali weddings there is not much of ‘lena’ and ‘dena’ (give and take) there is nothing really that can cause the eyebrows to rise and give one those last minutes jitters. So, it was all within the limits of sanity.
I would also like to say this without any qualms that I was least a feminist then. I didn’t understand all this much. For me, it was enough that I was getting married to him, and there was no unnecessary fuss around the marriage; that was good enough to roll the ball. But, even with all the naïveté that I was wearing on my sleeves, ‘Kanyadaan’ was a word that irked me throughout. It’s just that, I never said it aloud. I never had the courage to delve deep into it because it was something that I have been hearing all throughout my life. “What is new anyways, probably I am just being cynical”, is what I hushed my voice with.
She might marry later in life, but does that mean the Indian woman should ignore her sexual needs? For what? Societal judgement and parental disapproval?
She might marry later in life, but does that mean the Indian woman should ignore her sexual needs? For what? Societal judgement and parental disapproval?
When I was a kid, there was a blockbuster movie called Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. It was a about a certain good girl called Simran who lived in London. She fell madly in love with a boy called Raj. Simran was a “Hindustani ladki” whose “izzat” was very important to her, something Raj understood and respected. He could not even dream of taking away this precious “izzat” even after a drunken night.
As an eight year old audience, this became my idea of true love. A man who loves you would wait till marriage. But what about Simran? Did she want sex? The thought never struck me. Women don’t want sex! It is something boys want from girls. Something girls gave to worthy men who became their husbands.