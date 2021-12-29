A Delivery Person’s Diwali

Lockdown hadn't been easy for any of us, it has brought along with it innumerable difficulties and challenges in each one's life. We all have tried our best to keep ourselves afloat in some way or the other. Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky.
This is a little musing written from the point of view of a delivery person and the problems he faced during the lockdown.
A delivery man I am, delivering gifts and parcels, toiling in sun, wind, and rain, for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home.
Come lockdown and my life turned upside down, you were lucky as you had the option to work from home, for me, my savings went spiralling down.
Waiting eagerly every day for the change in government policies, so that I could start my delivery spree, after all, it was the season of upcoming festivities, Ganpati, Dussehra, and Diwali.
When you order for your loved ones, is when I get to feed my dear ones, delivering gifts and goodies helps me meet my necessities.
The meagre salary makes me bother this Diwali what gift will I give my daughter.
My daughter wishes for a gift, but that always leads to a rift.
Dire is my situation, this often leads to frustration, impossible are vacations, high are my expectations.
Even a firecracker is a luxury, I am striving to achieve my dream, eventually.
My prayers and dreams came true, with the announcement of ‘Grand Annual Sale,’ now I will get my due.
With more parcels to deliver, I expect more income, which is more than welcome.
The customer for whom I kept delivering all along, had ordered two parcels alike, not one.
I did share my dismay with him once, about the daughter dreaming of Diwali for months.
Little did I know, he was an angel in disguise, who will this Diwali spring me a surprise, he sat me down and handed me a new gown.
Similar to what he ordered for the daughter of his own, a gesture so generous, I couldn’t wrap my head around it.
I could not hold back my tears, my heart filled with gratitude, at the customer’s humbling attitude.
The happiness that he brought to me and my family this Diwali, made it truly Dilwali
Dear readers,
Life isn’t easy for everyone, especially for the blue-collar workers who strive extremely hard to make their ends meet.
All we can do is, be kind to them and maybe offer help in whichever way possible. Recognise their hard work and appreciate them.
A surly woman tutted, “tsk… her first Karva Chauth, and see how it ended.” “Do you think the Chowdhurys are a cursed family? First Lata, and now Kusum…” whispered another.
A blanket of doom had shrouded the conservative village. Once again, fate had played a twisted joke and people had been reduced to helpless bystanders witnessing the cruel drama. The modest houses, which had worn a festive look the previous night, were now cloaked in grief. A few youngsters had been entrusted with the responsibility of removing the marigolds adorning the mud walls. A heap of flowers formed near the large banyan tree–flowers not yet wilted, but an inappropriate sight to sore eyes and broken hearts.
Clear dew drops were still glistening on the verdant greens, but people had started trickling out of their homes as word spread around. Not minding the chill in the air, men-folk huddled outside the Panchayat office. Their dhotis, though white and spotless, were symbolic of their sorrow and shock. While the elders settled on stringed jute cots, the middle-aged men and youngsters took refuge under the trees. Stinging hushed whispers floated all around. They were nothing but empty words, yet powerful enough to drown the residents of the village in deep despair.
Just a little distance down the unpaved road, a few women sat on their haunches, their faces resting in the well of their palms. “Poor Kusum,” said one, looking at the henna on her hands.
How could she ignore the silent anguish that she knew was building up in a child of such a tender age? Yet, she couldn’t understand it either.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Shalini Mullick is one of the winners for the December 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Ranjani Rao commented, “Sometimes things can challenge our understanding of life, but love always triumphs. It is never too late to break tradition and forge a new path.”
I used to take my birthday month very seriously and expected a gala time on the day. But one thought suddenly changed my mind. It helped me understand maa.
Very soon I will turn another year older. But this year, unlike the earlier birthdays of my life, I am not excited at all. On the contrary, I am strangely feeling different.
Lockdown in Singapore is tough, but that is not really the reason.
Diwali is about the festivities, the food, and the lights, yes. But more than anything, Diwali is about family - getting together and feeling that love in the very air.
The last quarter of the year has commenced, and may I say the best time of the year is officially here. With the onset of autumn, as deciduous trees begin to shed their leaves, people rise to a more hopeful year. The first chill and the smell in the air makes one nostalgic. While I don’t believe in waiting for a moment to embrace an opportunity, there are times I wait for, as with them come the memories.
It’s the time you feel cold outside but warm, very warm inside. It’s the time when you slide into your comforters, and get into your comfort zone. It’s a time when you wait for a change of season, a change of hope.