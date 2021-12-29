The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
Short Stories & Poetry
December 29, 2021

A Delivery Person’s Diwali

Lockdown hadn't been easy for any of us, it has brought along with it innumerable difficulties and challenges in each one's life. We all have tried our best to keep ourselves afloat in some way or the other. Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky.

Heena Shah

This is a little musing written from the point of view of a delivery person and the problems he faced during the lockdown.

A delivery man I am, delivering gifts and parcels, toiling in sun, wind, and rain, for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Come lockdown and my life turned upside down, you were lucky as you had the option to work from home, for me, my savings went spiralling down.

Waiting eagerly every day for the change in government policies, so that I could start my delivery spree, after all, it was the season of upcoming festivities, Ganpati, Dussehra, and Diwali.

When you order for your loved ones, is when I get to feed my dear ones, delivering gifts and goodies helps me meet my necessities.

The meagre salary makes me bother this Diwali what gift will I give my daughter.

My daughter wishes for a gift, but that always leads to a rift.

 Dire is my situation, this often leads to frustration, impossible are vacations, high are my expectations.

Even a firecracker is a luxury, I am striving to achieve my dream, eventually.

My prayers and dreams came true, with the announcement of ‘Grand Annual Sale,’ now I will get my due.

With more parcels to deliver, I expect more income, which is more than welcome.

The customer for whom I kept delivering all along, had ordered two parcels alike, not one.

I did share my dismay with him once, about the daughter dreaming of Diwali for months.

 Little did I know, he was an angel in disguise, who will this Diwali spring me a surprise, he sat me down and handed me a new gown.

Similar to what he ordered for the daughter of his own, a gesture so generous, I couldn’t wrap my head around it.

I could not hold back my tears, my heart filled with gratitude, at the customer’s humbling attitude.

The happiness that he brought to me and my family this Diwali, made it truly Dilwali  

Dear readers,

Life isn’t easy for everyone, especially for the blue-collar workers who strive extremely hard to make their ends meet.

All we can do is, be kind to them and maybe offer help in whichever way possible.  Recognise their hard work and appreciate them.

Image source: An image from Pexels

 

About the Author

Heena Shah

Mother to a bubbly teenager and a student of psychology, I am also a travel enthusiast. I love to observe the happenings around me and weave them into beautiful stories.

15 Posts | 15,496 Views

