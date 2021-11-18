‘Vir Das Spoke About 2 Indias…Here’s My Take On The Country’s Never-Ending Contrasts!’

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
The performance by Vir Das has turned into a controversy. But it takes maturity to understand difference between maligning India & stating the truth!
There’s a huge controversy around the latest act by stand-up comedian Vir Das– a monologue titled ‘I Come From 2 Indias’. The monologue act was performed on Sunday (November 15), at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC and has gone viral.
*Yoga and Ayurveda originated from India.
*India gave the world the numeral, Zero.
*India gave the world its first university – Takshashila University.
*Bhaskaracharya rightly calculated the time taken by the earth to orbit the Sun.
*The trigonometric functions sine and versine originated in Indian astronomy.
*Value of Pi was first identified by an Indian called Budhayana.
*Indian S=scientist, Jagdish Chandra Bose invented the technology of Wireless Communication.
*The game of Chess originated in India.
*Snakes and Ladders was inspired by an Indian game called Mokshapat.
*Martial Arts was first practised in India.
*Shampoo originated from India.
*India gave the world a cure for leprosy.
Extensive knowledge of medical branches such as anatomy, physiology, aetiology, embryology, digestion, metabolism, genetics and immunity were discovered in India. Vedic texts have confirmed that. These are just a few mentions, the list is exhaustive.
This is the India, brimming with beautiful and diversified culture and civilization, achievers and inventors, artists and performers. This is the India that I’m remarkably proud of.
Though Vir Das is facing a humungous backlash from a certain section of society, I for one, am completely on his side.
More often than not we refuse to acknowledge that unfortunately, there is an ugly face too. I guess it takes a lot of maturity to understand the difference between the fact when one is maligning the country or when one is stating the truth as it is, without mincing words.
Unfortunately, I come from an India where political satire, or for that matter any kind of comedy isn’t taken well. Though it’s a democratic country, yet freedom of expression and speech is stifled.
This is also the India where, a humble tax-paying citizen is greeted with pothole-ridden roads, while corrupt politicians usurp the common man’s wealth.
This is also the India where, women (read Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati, Kaali) are worshipped during the day and as rightly said by Vir, raped during the night.
The same women who give birth are cursed if they give birth to a girl child, patriarchy rules!
This is also the India where, naming ceremonies of roads and bridges is more important than feeding the poor who live under these bridges.
This is also the India where, the common person lives in peace until the political parties make every issue into a communal one.
This is also the India where, film stars are treated like God and sports stars do not even get their due (excluding cricket).
This is also the India where, scamsters are living a lavish lifestyle, while the poor who were scammed are committing suicide.
I can go on writing about India’s contrasts as there is no dearth of them.
While I wouldn’t comment or compare on what’s going around in other countries, I can surely write about these experiences in the last four decades of my existence in this country.
Your opinion, experiences and views might be different than mine…each one is free to find truth in their own beliefs!
Mother to a bubbly teenager and a student of psychology, I am also a travel enthusiast.
I love to observe the happenings around me and weave them into beautiful stories.
A writer with a passion read more...
Sixty-two year old Chutni Mahato went from being tagged a 'dayan' to rescuing 125 women from 'Dayan Pratha' (witch-hunt) in Jharkhand!
Chutni Mahato was conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021. Tears roll down her cheeks whenever she recalls the darkest days of her life. Back then, 62-year-old Chutni Mahato was not the woman she is today.
She was branded a dayan (witch) and humiliated by her own people. But she fought back and saved the lives of 125 women from the clutches of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch hunt).
A 12-year-old girl hailing from Bholadih village was married off, thanks to the customs that have always been unfair to women. One dark day changed her life forever. In 1995, Chutni Mahato was declared a dayan (witch) by the villagers. The reason being, the ill health of the daughter of her brother-in-law.
I somehow woke up and all I could see was my uncle in front of me with his pants undone. My shirt was ridden up, exposing my chest, and my trousers were undone as well.
Trigger Warning: This has child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.
Growing up our parents always try to make sure that we are raised in a protected environment. They try to shield you from the monsters who are waiting to pounce on you whenever given an opportunity. But little does one know that these monsters do appear, and they appear at the most unexpected of times and there is no one to protect you then.
I have faced four monsters in four different stages of my life, and all of them have left a deep scar.
LGBTQIA rights have been won only recently, but these Indian queer people have risen above the discrimination they certainly must have faced.
Navigating professional life as queer person is challenging at best and dangerous at worst in most countries, but it is especially difficult in countries like India which didn’t have a provision for LGBTQIA rights, depriving the community of equal legal status and opportunities.
While the historic 2018 decision of SC to decriminalize homosexuality was a start, we have yet to legalise same sex marriages and treat transgender people with dignity. We are far far away from an environment where queer people have adequate safety to come out of the closet, especially given that they can be exposed to social violence and bullying.
Women ecologists in India used to be conspicuous by their absence, with fieldwork seen as 'unsuitable' for women. Pioneers like Dr. Priya Davidar have led the change!
Women ecologists in India used to be conspicuous by their absence, with fieldwork seen as ‘unsuitable’ for women. Pioneers like Dr. Priya Davidar have led the change to where women are today – making significant contributions to Indian ecology.
This piece was first published in Lilavati’s Daughters: The Women Scientists of India, a collection of essays on the lives of Indian women scientists and also published on the website of the Indian Academy of Sciences. Reproduced here with permission from the Indian Academy of Sciences.
As one of the first women to become a professor of ecology in India, I was able to witness changes in the status of women ecologists in the developing world. I became an ecologist through a fortunate set of circumstances. I had an early connection with nature due to my father who was an amateur naturalist and wildlife photographer, and this gave me a spirit of adventure and curiosity about the life around us. I was also privileged in being able to do my doctoral research under the guidance of Dr. Salim Ali, who was an eminent ornithologist and one of those rare individuals with a passion for enquiry and an absolute sense of integrity and fairness.