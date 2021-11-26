Interference aka “We Want Only Good For You” In Indian Society

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!
We are made to feel ashamed and think twice about our choices no matter how small they are.
“ do not eat this or you will get fat”
”this colour doesn’t suit you”
”aren’t you feeling cold in shorts”
All this and much more. We are made to feel ashamed and think twice about our choices no matter how small they are. Be it your friends/family/relatives, they make you feel incompetent for even petty choices such as your dress or food.
The inherent need to control the desires and thoughts of women.
One of the most plausible reasons is the inherent need to control the desires and thoughts of women. It becomes imperative for almost everyone to “guide them to the right path”. For example, if you support gay rights, someone in your family is bound to say that it is a “disease” or it is a thing of the “ west” or “ un- Indian”. You can argue, but then even you will be labeled as someone un-Indian.
In order to profess dominance or superiority or to make the other person feel bad for them-self. This is something most observed among womenfolk. For the price of a bag, they got cheaper, to any such related purchase is a common practice. Although, how does it matter if someone buys an article a little cheaper? How can it make you feel superior? The inherent narrow-mindedness over these petty issues stops your overall growth as a whole.
We have a tendency to share stuff and later interfere because maybe we ourselves are going through a similar thing and need an assurance that the other is going on the same path. For example a bad breakup. Although this might be a positive issue, this turns negative soon due to over interference by our peers and it turns to the 2nd reason mentioned i.e. to assert dominance and superiority over the other.
The unconventional family and intertwined relatives!
Judgemental peers and relatives are one very big phenomenon we see around us. Recently, I faced an incident where I was asked “ why do you wear jeans and a scarf when you step outside if you wear such short clothes in your room in Hostel?”. While I immediately called out the hostel mate for such a question, I thought as to why do I have to give any reason regarding my clothes to a random person? Why this undue interference when she wears the same clothes? Moreover, I don’t really care what others wear then why such moral policing?
The unconventional family and intertwined relatives make it almost impossible for people to keep things private. And moreover, there’s a constant presence reminding us of everything wrong with us. Sometimes it may be due to the failure of their own peers or children, and other times it is out of pure spite and hatred.
I remember an incident when a female relative of mine out of nowhere commented on the growing size of my breasts, inside the temple premises, in front of my parents and other relatives, twice as no one noticed, with actions signifying breasts, and yes I was just 14 years old then!
What can we do?
I have seen many of my friends succumb to this undue pressure and are many times letting their life choices be controlled by others. Now this is a very wrong thing and you need to remind yourselves 2 things:
Until and unless you ask for someone’s opinion or gives someone this right to interfere, no one has a right to indulge in your personal matters, especially those nagging relatives. It’s not wrong to call them out once or twice and break free from your bubble.
Some of my peers who got married in 2018-19, and were in the middle of jobs or studies, recently gave birth. this was not a personal choice but a societal choice to have children. The same goes for marriages.
For such big choices and even for smaller ones, you need to be unapologetic or fierce. How does the choice of a sandwich affect your Neighbor? Or how does the choice to have kids later affect your mother? You might ask for someone’s help, but the final decision should be yours weighing the pros and cons. All of these are related to your body, your sleep and YOU, and only you have the right to make decisions related to them. It’s high time you understood this!
Image Source: Still from Piku
I looked at my watch. I had taken 15 mins to get ready, including hair wash and make up and clothes. By the time my friends got ready and we all could leave, it was 9pm. We reached the venue at 10pm.
I was attending a male friend’s wedding in a different city many years ago. For the first time, I was out on a holiday by myself, sans family, sans children. I was given a solo room in a club while my friends, all men, were sharing, two to a room. I was so thrilled at being out on my own for a couple of days, that I had a luxurious bath, washed my hair, got dressed (it was the ‘bachelors’ party that night), put on some makeup and checked the time. It was about 7.40 pm. We were all to leave for the venue of the party at 8.
I laughed looking at the time. I had not had the luxury of being ahead of time for many years. Normally, I’d have to bathe the kids, figure out their clothes, dress one, then another, and finally throw stuff on myself and when I’d step out ready to leave one kid would want to go to the bathroom. Sometimes another would spill something on themselves.
By the time I’d exit the door, I’d find the rest of the family, their faces dark as thunder on account of my tardiness – “Hema can never be on time,” was the refrain.
Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “A story of complexities within families, of growing understanding, resentments harboured over years, and the understanding and empathy that follows. The story traces quite an emotional trajectory and does this in interesting ways.”
Are our religions' views on women responsible for the poor status of women around the world today?
“Indian Mythologies and (nearly) all religions demean women. How can you out of all the women I know be religious”, said a male friend with whom I was debating about religion since the past two hours. We sat at an Indian Restaurant in the most Global city in the world (New York) discussing our Indian roots and their impact on women. This was just after the December (2012) Delhi Rape incident had taken place. And we were just reacting like any other Indian sitting anywhere on the globe was.
And then, here I was in August 2013 sitting and watching episodes of Mahabharata (the popular Indian Mythology dramatized on TV again) thinking how women have been portrayed in popular TV, magazines, films, advertisements and yes, books. This thought had taken me back to that and many more discussions of my life where I was debated with, agreed along by friends and acquaintances on portrayal of women everywhere around us. Suddenly, everything seemed wrong as I struggled with finding the roots of the multiple problems women face even in today’s progressive times. (more…)
From meeting for the first time at the wedding, Indian women and men are now finding their own mates. Here’s a look at what creating your own relationship means.
The room was full of anxious family members. Would he say, ‘Yes’? (It was understood that she would). He did say yes, and her family was happy that she had found a ‘good boy’ – a respectable family, a stable job, no ‘bad habits’ – what else could a girl ask for?
This familiar scene would have played out in innumerable Indian drawing rooms and perhaps continues to in some cases, but increasingly, the ‘girls’ and ‘boys’ want more. Someone who understands what ‘I’ am all about. Someone who’ll buy into my dreams (and let me into his).