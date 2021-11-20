Hey Society, I Have A Question For You — Can’t A Woman Be A Good Mother And Excel In Career?

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
Organizations need to develop policies that are women-friendly if they do not want to lose out on the talented women who are assets to the organization.
Choosing between a career and motherhood is a decision that no woman should have to make. Yet almost every working woman, or anybody who aspires to be one, must deal with this at some point in their life. And, when the time comes, should a woman choose motherhood above her career?
Well, if a woman opts to focus on her career instead of motherhood, is it right for society to call her self-centered and egoistic? Instead, the right question that needs to be asked is why should a woman have to choose between the two at all?
What is this double standards, why can’t a woman be a good mother and excel in career. By ‘giving them permission’ to work outside, women are made to feel as though men are doing them a great favour. But let me tell you something. Since this permission to work comes with its own set of laws, regulations, and requirements.
It is an expected norm that parenting makes no difference to the careers of men. Then why does it make huge difference that for women alone? Equality is not just creating equal opportunities for everyone, but also creating a level field for both sexes to foster and encourage these opportunities.
Women are constantly asked about their plans for their future— when would they like to settle down? Number of kids that they would like to have and if so when? Marriage and children are part of a woman’s private life, right? Is it correct to ask for such details in the first place? These questions should not even be criteria for judging a person’s professional capabilities.
On the other hand, a man, though career-oriented, can come home late from work and play with his children without lending a helping hand to his spouse. A man can afford to play the role of an absentee parent and choose not to have children. Is the reverse true?
Demeaning a woman for not wanting to embrace motherhood. In popular culture, highly successful women are often depicted as people who prefer to remain childless. They are projected as well dressed in formal wear at all times, heartless and inconsiderate.
In our society, the motherhood that is hailed and accepted is that of the conventional type, wherein a woman biologically conceives a child, and that too at an age which is deemed proper by the society at large. Because of this attitude single moms or those who opt for adoption or late motherhood have to face a lot of stigmas, which add pressure to their already stressed-out lives.
A young mother may need emergency leaves while taking care of her young child and it may be even on a crucial workday. But it is rather unfair to use these as yardsticks to pass judgment on a working woman’s commitment to work and family.
Motherhood versus career is a dilemma and imbroglio that several working women have to face. This perspective has to change as it is not only incorrect but unjust as well, which unnecessarily complicates the lives of several working moms.
I somehow woke up and all I could see was my uncle in front of me with his pants undone. My shirt was ridden up, exposing my chest, and my trousers were undone as well.
Trigger Warning: This has child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.
Growing up our parents always try to make sure that we are raised in a protected environment. They try to shield you from the monsters who are waiting to pounce on you whenever given an opportunity. But little does one know that these monsters do appear, and they appear at the most unexpected of times and there is no one to protect you then.
I have faced four monsters in four different stages of my life, and all of them have left a deep scar.
If a couple split up (or get married) after years of dating, why should we assume that its the woman who has more to lose (or win)?
So…Rajkummar Rao married Patralekha a few days back. And I heaved a sigh of relief.
In case you’re wondering why I should feel relieved…trust me, I’m wondering that myself. My knee-jerk, (almost reflexive reaction) was one of peace and solace when I saw news media flooded with smiling and happy wedded pictures of the couple.
Why do women need to sacrifice to be loved? Only women who have faced abuse silently are considered worthy in our society.
We must have heard from our relatives and people from our older generation that a good woman or a good wife is the one who knows how to ‘adjust’.
We also must have come across conversations where patriarchs have often said things like “to maintain a good relationship, a woman must adjust” or “till the time things don’t go worse a woman should learn to adjust and shouldn’t go for judicial recourse.”
While watching the movie Shakuntala Devi, I kept wondering why weren't more women encouraged to be as ambitious and independent like her?
The movie, Shakuntala Devi is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. If you haven’t watched that yet, let me give you a warning, this narrative may have some spoilers. So go watch it as soon as you can and then, join me?
The movie does one thing very clearly, it does not make Shakuntala a Devi! It takes us back to Bangalore of 1930s where we learn about the story of a five-year-old prodigy. She can exceptionally solve complicated mathematical questions in a matter of seconds.