Being A Girl’s Mom Vs Boy’s Mom- Are They Really That Different?

My son comes to be with his 'uncomfortable' questions! With my daughter, it seems like a mom's job is never done. At the risk of sounding cheesy, all one can do is be a loving mom & accept your kids for who they are.
Daughter’s Mom Vs Son’s Mom. Parenting, especially motherhood, is built on clichés. Deviations to those clichés are frowned upon enough to make one feel guilty.
In an environment binding us by norms, how is being a boy’s mom different from being that of a girl?
(R says)
Yes, it did come as a surprise when my 2-year-old automatically developed a liking for cars and trains without it being imposed on him. Nonetheless, he would sport a pink or purple and wouldn’t care less. He had a Dora backpack which he would take everywhere because he loved watching Dora!
Mom (as in me) was his playmate as well as someone who he would look out for, for all his big and small needs. And as it goes, parents are the child’s first role models, and when looking up to someone, gender plays a role.
I don’t know what teenage years will look like, but at 8, the one thing he does come to me for is the ‘uncomfortable’ stuff. He tells me if there is a friend who has hurt him or a friend he doesn’t like anymore. When there are ‘nightmare’ nights, the next night he needs mom to snuggle. And then, of course, there is food!
Still these days with more and more science in his ‘knowledge of genes’, he has developed this belief that he will get it all from his dad; his height, his ‘fire playing’ skills, his monkey bar skills, etc. He looks forward to spending time with his dad. To reach where his dad is, is like a benchmark for him, at this age. And hence, as a result, ‘Mom time’ must be squeezed in. Maybe the first few years, there was so much ‘Mom time’ that I was probably glad to give some of it up.
(S says)
So, are you saying moms of sons have it easy once the ‘wee years’ have passed by? As a mom of a 7-year-old girl, it does seem like a mom’s job is never done. Sure, as she grows older and gets more independent, some of my mom’s duties have eased up. But her emotional needs keep growing.
While dads are great for horseplay and general silliness, she will usually come to me for the ‘serious stuff’. Like if someone was mean to her at school (no one warned me the mean girl stuff starts so early), or wanting to know the answers to ‘life’s important questions, which also no one warned would start popping up so early. You can see how well-prepared I am at this whole mom thing.
Anyway, I feel that girls’ moms also have to deal with a whole lot more ‘drama’. Her fights with her friends are more dramatic. Her self-play is more dramatic. Getting her to brush her teeth every day is like a cinematic experience complete with tears, songs, and comedic moments, mostly on my part, but there it is.
Not to make dads feel obsolete: I see how getting her little drawings and jokes noticed by her dad simply makes my girl’s day like nothing else will. If he shows her a video clip of something funny or interesting, it’s like the coolest thing ever for her. I also think that dads will treat daughters infinitely more gently than moms will. We know what it’s like to be female and how tough we can be.
So go moms! All that yelling is good for them!
I didn’t want to believe that there would be anything different in being a boy or girl’s mother. But as time goes on and I wade deeper and deeper into these murky parenting waters. I realize that all my parenting beliefs and principles fly out into the wind.
At the risk of sounding cheesy, all one can do is be a loving mom and accept your kids for who they are. And hopefully, that’s enough.
What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?
If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.
It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.
Sixty-two year old Chutni Mahato went from being tagged a 'dayan' to rescuing 125 women from 'Dayan Pratha' (witch-hunt) in Jharkhand!
Chutni Mahato was conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021. Tears roll down her cheeks whenever she recalls the darkest days of her life. Back then, 62-year-old Chutni Mahato was not the woman she is today.
She was branded a dayan (witch) and humiliated by her own people. But she fought back and saved the lives of 125 women from the clutches of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch hunt).
A 12-year-old girl hailing from Bholadih village was married off, thanks to the customs that have always been unfair to women. One dark day changed her life forever. In 1995, Chutni Mahato was declared a dayan (witch) by the villagers. The reason being, the ill health of the daughter of her brother-in-law.
I am a mom who can't cook. What, then, of "Maa ke haath ka khana?"
“My Mom is the best cook in this world!” We all love to say this and am sure we all genuinely mean it too. Indeed, my mom is the best cook in the world. For me, eating her ‘hath ka khana’ is the ultimate therapy till date and only because it’s cooked with the most authentic ingredients with lots of love, happiness and affection ka tadka that nothing else can ever match up to.
While I was growing up, I always took it for granted that those superb culinary skills would get passed onto me by way of legacy and was happily floating in my own fantasy world. Little did I realize, that not only is cooking an art but also has elements of mathematics in it, with all those measurements that should be maintained to learn and master the recipe.
This beautiful love story of a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl who went from best friends to finding love will touch your heart.
When you see people falling apart in relationships, getting divorced from within just a few weeks to a few years of married life, hearts breaking in college canteens, in office parking lots, people moving out of each others lives just by dropping a text message which reads, “Its over” or sometimes, people just choosing to walk out of someone’s life without even a word, you begin to imagine there is no such thing called love. That there is no such thing called “happily ever after”.
Love stories all seem to be different kinds of lies portrayed in a beautifully packaged manner on big screens. You kind of give up on love.