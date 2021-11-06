Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
November 6, 2021

A Soldier’s Diwali

This Diwali, don't forget to express your gratitude for these heroes who live in solitude, do pray for their long life and safety. In case if you happen to meet one do shake hands and thank them, it's our duty.

Heena Shah

This Diwali, don’t forget to express your gratitude for these heroes who live in solitude, do pray for their long life and safety. In case if you happen to meet one do shake hands and thank them, it’s our duty.

Lieutenant Shekhar Singh had come home on his annual leave, just at the right time when his son, Suyog, turned one. His wife Suman was happy that he could make it for their son’s first birthday. Within few days Shekhar was called to duty.

One fine day, Suman was busy singing a lullaby to her son , when the television blared, “China attacked on Indian troops in Galwan Valley”. She lost her balance and felt weak in the knees, not sure of Shekhar’s fate, just then the doorbell rang ‘ting-tong’…

*

As the tension along LAC starts mounting, for each brave heart it’s the duty that’s binding.

Without fluttering an eye, looks to the sky, with head held high, ready to die, for his motherland and brethren who need protection.

Be it land, sea, or sky, he ensures no enemy can ever pry. They are our caretakers, extending a helping hand to the needy in any natural calamity.

Once a martyred soldier’s wife said, “our soldiers are handling enemies externally, as citizens it’s our duty to maintain law and order internally”.

Think of the widow and her children, who still adorn a beautiful smile gazing at his medals, preparing her son to go back and fight the battle.

Be it Holi or Diwali, he guards the borders relentlessly, standing vigilant in biting cold, hot sun and pouring rain, while we sleep peacefully.

While we revel in festivities and burst firecrackers, it’s the men in uniform who save us from attackers.

His fellow warriors are his companions in every celebration. Our safety and protection are his biggest compensation.

Abhinanadan or Gunjan, every soldier living or martyr is worth a million salutations.

This Diwali, don’t forget to express your gratitude for these heroes who live in solitude, do pray for their long life and safety. In case if you happen to meet one do shake hands and thank them, it’s our duty.

If someone would stare into the emptiness of his eyes, no one would ever know the depth of stories buried inside.

He wished he was with his family during Diwali, which would be such bliss! Unfortunately, right now all he could do is just stare into the abyss…

Dear readers,

This is a small dedication to our bravehearts who are fighting a tough battle to keep us safe, be it sun, rain or snow. A standing ovation and a grand salute to each and every soldier.

Image source: Free Wallpapers

Heena Shah

Mother to a bubbly teenager and a student of psychology, I am also a travel enthusiast. I love to observe the happenings around me and weave them into beautiful stories. A writer with a passion

