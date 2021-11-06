A Soldier’s Diwali

This Diwali, don’t forget to express your gratitude for these heroes who live in solitude, do pray for their long life and safety. In case if you happen to meet one do shake hands and thank them, it’s our duty.
Lieutenant Shekhar Singh had come home on his annual leave, just at the right time when his son, Suyog, turned one. His wife Suman was happy that he could make it for their son’s first birthday. Within few days Shekhar was called to duty.
One fine day, Suman was busy singing a lullaby to her son , when the television blared, “China attacked on Indian troops in Galwan Valley”. She lost her balance and felt weak in the knees, not sure of Shekhar’s fate, just then the doorbell rang ‘ting-tong’…
As the tension along LAC starts mounting, for each brave heart it’s the duty that’s binding.
Without fluttering an eye, looks to the sky, with head held high, ready to die, for his motherland and brethren who need protection.
Be it land, sea, or sky, he ensures no enemy can ever pry. They are our caretakers, extending a helping hand to the needy in any natural calamity.
Once a martyred soldier’s wife said, “our soldiers are handling enemies externally, as citizens it’s our duty to maintain law and order internally”.
Think of the widow and her children, who still adorn a beautiful smile gazing at his medals, preparing her son to go back and fight the battle.
Be it Holi or Diwali, he guards the borders relentlessly, standing vigilant in biting cold, hot sun and pouring rain, while we sleep peacefully.
While we revel in festivities and burst firecrackers, it’s the men in uniform who save us from attackers.
His fellow warriors are his companions in every celebration. Our safety and protection are his biggest compensation.
Abhinanadan or Gunjan, every soldier living or martyr is worth a million salutations.
If someone would stare into the emptiness of his eyes, no one would ever know the depth of stories buried inside.
He wished he was with his family during Diwali, which would be such bliss! Unfortunately, right now all he could do is just stare into the abyss…
Dear readers,
This is a small dedication to our bravehearts who are fighting a tough battle to keep us safe, be it sun, rain or snow. A standing ovation and a grand salute to each and every soldier.
She decided to talk about it with Rahul. To her surprise he responded with, "What is the big deal, it's just four days! You can visit your family some other time of year. All girls do same everywhere."
“Are the patients over?” Dhriti asked in a foul mood to her receptionist. “Yes ma’am,” answered her surprised receptionist who was not used to see her in this mood.
But there was a reason for it.
This is a true story of my house-help Titli. Our house-helps deserve much more than what they make. I don't mean only monetarily, but respect, compassion and understanding too!
“Arre andar jao na, mujhe chadhne do!” (make space, let me get in), Titli yelled at the commuters who were dangling at the door of the local train. She shoved and pushed to make her way inside, in the hope of getting at least the fourth seat.
She’s in a rush to get to her work on time, she doesn’t want to be late, again!
Titli, an ever-smiling frail girl, clad in a simple salwar kameez, travels from a distant suburb, Virar, which is far away from proper Mumbai. She works as a house help – cleaning, cooking at 4 houses. Due to covid, she lost a lot of jobs. To reach Vile Parle, she has to change trains at Andheri. It’s always a race against time!
Mental health issues are increasingly becoming more prominent in the society and yet we fail to take them seriously enough. Schizophrenia is one such problem that needs attention.
Saira was back from her college when she spoke to her mother “I saw that ghost again, Shekhar’s ghost is stalking me. He won’t leave me he said. He also said I cannot love anyone else. I am only his.”
Saira is a young woman of twenty-one. She studies Psychology in a reputed college in South Mumbai. She is beautiful, talented and also in a relationship with Zairus. Saira’s mother runs a boutique and is also famous for throwing weekend parties, a true socialite. Saira’s stepfather is an entrepreneur who travels for his business but stays in town ten days a month. Saira’s parents divorced when she was a little girl of ten. Her mother got her custody and she remarried Saira’s stepfather Arshan. A picture perfect family where they have plenty of money but there was something else too.
I am Muslim and I celebrate Diwali with my neighbours, the most down-to-earth people I've known. People talk about Hindu-Muslim divide. It's politics my dear readers...just politics!
On Eid, when we didn’t have money, my neighbouring uncle & aunty surprised us with gifts & celebrated with us. As uncle returns home from the hospital, we will celebrate Diwali with diyas & crackers together. People talk about the Hindu-Muslim divide. They say we hate each other. Do you see the hate in any of this?
Dear readers…. This is a true story, not mine but my cousin’s who lives in Australia. Thought I will share it with you as it touched my heart.