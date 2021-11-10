10 Truths About Periods I Want To Tell You, My Daughter

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
In this open letter to her daughter, a mother normalises talking around menstruation, and destigmatises the stereotypes about it.
My dearest daughter, I want to tell you something today. I wish to pen down a few things every little girl needs to hear before she gets her first period.
Things that I wish someone had told my generation when it was our turn all those years back.
Getting your periods is just shedding the inner lining of your uterus. It is some amount of blood coming out of your vagina. It is not something to be ashamed of, or hidden away. It’s as natural as coughing or sneezing or sleeping or eating or peeing.
Menstruation is a normal hormone dependent body function. It has no role in determining anyone’s purity; which in itself is an outdated archaic concept of this patriarchal society.
…who shouldn’t play with her friends or brothers or cousins.
Why is there any need to mix up periods and maturity? Getting your periods does not magically transform you overnight to anybody else. Do not let anyone take your childhood away from you because of this. Be silly, be goofy, be funny, be you!
Your first period does not mean you have to forego everything else and be confined to your house for the whole week
Your period day is just like any other normal day and if you feel good enough to go out, please do that, because I am here to make sure that no one stops you from being you.
You want pickles? You take the jar out and eat as much as you want. And trust me, the plants are going to die only if you don’t water them.
You need to be at your most comfortable when you’re on your periods, and do not give up your bed for anyone’s sake. As for sleeping on the floor, well that’s what camping trips are for!
There is no single universal method to this. Everyone is different; and so is menstruation. It is a spectrum ranging from vomiting and cramps at one end, to barely even feel a muscle twitch at the other end. You know your body better than anyone else. If you feel like crawling under the covers and having ice cream, go ahead and do that. If you feel like horse riding, you can do that too. Just remember to do what makes you feels right.
It’s one of the rarest and most beautiful things in life to find a circle of friends whom you can hold close. Don’t let something as normal as periods put a strain on your friendships and the way you see people.
The more we talk about it, the more we normalised it. Encourage period conversations both inside and outside the house.
The human body is mind-blowingly unique in that there are people who may not get their periods ever and that’s okay too. You are not defined by just this one body part. You are so much more.
Don’t let any of these conventions stop you from the person you truly deserve to be.
With love,
Mom
I often wondered how she could be so happy, living her life all alone, but slowly her positivity and vibrance rubbed off on me too.
We are okay with cracking jokes on women being harassed and abused but aren't comfortable talking about periods! Isn't it time this changed?
We talk about everything but periods.
Catcall a woman on the road, nobody stops you. Threaten to stalk a girl or attack her with acid or sexually assault her, but no one stops you! Shame a woman, her family and friends simply because she is wearing a crop top, nobody says anything to you. Publicly declare that someone sexually assaulted a woman because she went out at night and no one stops you!
A mother’s matter of fact approach to menstruation resulted in a daughter seeing periods as something positive and stains as normal. An empowering period story!
The time comes in every girl’s life when her mother introduces her to the concept of puberty and menstruation. I was no different but perhaps, the way it was introduced to me was very different…and in retrospect, very inspiring.
So, I was this 11 something girl, happy and oblivious to the concept as most of us are. Plus, in our times, the exposure was so limited that I still believed that breasts were the only difference between a boy and a girl! Having an elder sister meant that there were no boys around us and hence no ‘boy talk’ really existed in the house. It was just us…a bunch of three girls (includes my mother).