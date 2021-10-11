What Is Keratosis Pilaris, The Skin Condition Yami Gautam Spoke Of Having In Her Recent Insta Post?

Yami Gautam recently revealed on Insta that she suffers from a skin condition called Keratosis Pilaris. What should you know about this?
Bollywood and beauty are almost two sides of the same coin. After talent in Bollywood, if anything matters the most, it is beauty.
In such a situation, Yami Gautam’s Instagram post surprised me when Yami, who promotes a variety of cosmetic products, made a sensational disclosure about her skin.
In her Instagram post, Yami said that she has been battling a skin disease for years, for which there is no cure. In Bollywood where beauty is a big measure, Yami’s decision to reveal this is big. She will no longer hide this disease, and will speak for herself on this issue.
Sharing some of her pictures on Instagram, Yami wrote, “Hello my insta family, recently I shot for some pictures and when she was about to leave for my skin condition (keratosis – pilaris), which is a common thing. So I said to myself, Yami – why don’t you accept it. I guess it’s not as bad as your brain and your neighborhood auntie make it. I had this problem as a teenager and there is no cure for it.”
Yami says that she tolerated it for many years and now she has accepted this truth by putting aside her fear and insecurities, and dares to share it with all of you.
Yami’s courageous post is also getting a lot of appreciation. After reading Yami Gautam’s post, I am sure that all of you along with me will be very curious to know more about keratosis pilaris; there will be many readers who must be struggling with this problem too.
So let’s know what this skin condition keratosis pilaris is, and what are its symptoms and causes.
The main cause of keratosis pilaris is the keratin protein that protects the skin from infection. When this builds up, the opening pores of the hair follicle get blocked, causing this disease. Apart from this, there can be some reasons like:
Although this disease does not come under the category of any dangerous diseases, and may get cured of its own by the age of 30, doctors recommend that in case of any kind of skin related problem, contact the doctor, as the right person to confirms this disease after examination instead of a self-diagnosis.
Although this disease is not serious, unfortunately there is no exact treatment for it. Sometimes this disease gets cured on its own and sometimes it lingers on even after treatment. A medicated cream may given by the doctor for its treatment, but it has often been seen that this disease comes back as soon as the use of the cream is stopped.
Laser treatment is also an option. This treatment is used to relieve redness when the cream has become ineffective.
Now as we all know that keratosis pilaris is a skin related problem. It is necessary to know here that this problem is not a problem of allergy, but due to lack of proper care and information, it can definitely lead to the problem of eczema. It is my request to all of you that do not become your own doctor nor ignore these skin problems; sometimes this small looking problem becomes the cause of big trouble.
I believe that by speaking openly about this disease, Yami Gautam has created an awareness helpful to all. My best wishes to Yami.
Image source: Wikipedia and Yami Gautam’s Instagram
