Short Stories & Poetry
September 23, 2021

At The Support Centre For Rape Victims…

I recently watched the short film Devi by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, featuring Kajol and many other brilliant actresses, and it moved me to write this.

Manasi Diwakar
I recently watched the short film Devi by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, featuring Kajol and many other brilliant actresses, and it moved me to write this.

The film is old, but it had moved me so deeply that the only catharsis I could find was to write a poem to express it.

It has taken me more than a year to share it, but here it is:

At The Support Centre For Rape Victims

Misery stood
tall. Confidence

darted around the room
but couldn’t find a chair. Trust

knocked, but no one
opened the door for grief

and fury played duck
duck goose. Until

a whimper escaped from
a five-year-old, and

tenderness staggered all…

About the Author

Manasi Diwakar

Manasi Diwakar is a writer, and sucker for love stories. When not writing or reading or imagining romances, you will find her racing with her read more...

