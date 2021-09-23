At The Support Centre For Rape Victims…

I recently watched the short film Devi by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, featuring Kajol and many other brilliant actresses, and it moved me to write this.
The film is old, but it had moved me so deeply that the only catharsis I could find was to write a poem to express it.
It has taken me more than a year to share it, but here it is:
Misery stood
tall. Confidence
darted around the room
but couldn’t find a chair. Trust
knocked, but no one
opened the door for grief
and fury played duck
duck goose. Until
a whimper escaped from
a five-year-old, and
tenderness staggered all…
"Can you get me some water?" asked my MIL from her place in the bedroom at 11a.m. on a leisurely Sunday.
My daughter Farheena is a young, smart lady with special needs. She is 26 years of age. I was diagnosed with 3rd Stage breast cancer when she was just 11 months old. Considering how our society responds to people who are different in any way, I was so scared to die that I kicked cancer and continued living. Of course, I had to undergo regular treatment to overcome cancer, but it was not tough.
Many things have been said and written about patriarchy, rape and other gender related violence over the years but Tara Kaushal's Why Men Rape: An Indian Undercover Investigation goes deeper into the Indian context of rape; it analyses the psychology of men who rape, and our understanding of what rape is.
