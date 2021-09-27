Meet Sneha Dubey-India’s First Secretary At UN Whose Response To Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Has Gone Viral!

Sneha Dubey's speech was a befitting response to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan when she raised the issues of terrorism & Kashmir at the UN general assembly!
It’s absolutely ok to agree or disagree with Sneha Dubey’s views. But the calm yet fiery demeanour with which she defended India has won the hearts of the nation!
In her UN speech on Sept 24, Sneha fearlessly spoke about Pakistan for calling themselves ‘a victim of terrorism’. She also called out Pakistan for dragging Kashmir into the conversation in spite of it being the internal matter of India.
In her speech, Sneha Dubey said, “We exercise our right of reply to one more attempt by the leader of Pakistan to tarnish the image of this August forum by bringing in matters internal to my country and going so far as to spew falsehoods on the world stage.”
“We keep hearing that Pakistan is a ‘victim of terrorism’. This is the country that is an arsonist disguising itself as a fire-fighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror,” she added.
She emphasized that the entire union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are, have always been and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India.
She further said that, “We marked the solemn occasion of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks a few days back. The world has not forgotten that the mastermind behind that dastardly event, Osama Bin Laden, got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan leadership glorify him as a martyr.”
“Regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down.”
“Today, the minorities in Pakistan – the Sikhs, Hindus, Christians – live in constant fear and state-sponsored suppression of their rights. This is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalized by its leadership and even justified,” added the First Secretary.
“Dissenting voices are muzzled daily and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are well documented,” she continued.
Shortly after her speech Sheha started trending on twitter. She has been praised on social media for her powerful response and speech.
Netizens compared Shenha Dubey to India’s prior women officers who have countered Pakistan at the United Nations.
“India’s women diplomats to the UN are brilliant. Eenam Gambhir, Vidisha Maitra and now this fiery right-of-reply by Sneha Dubey!” said one of the many tweets praising her.
Many people tweeted from their social media handles that they are proud of her marvellous speech
Sneha Dubey is a IFS officer who cleared her civil services examination in her first attempt. She completed he schooling from Goa and her higher education from Pune’s Fergusson College. She did her MPhil in International Studies from JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) Delhi.
After being selected for foreign service, Sneha Dubey’s first appointment was with the Ministry of External Affairs. Then in August 2014, she was sent to the Indian Embassy in Madrid.
She is the first person in her family to join government services. Ever since she was twelve years old she aspired to join the Indian Foreign services. She inspired to join IFS because she wanted to learn about international affairs and represent the country by being a part of important policy decisions.
She feels that becoming an IFS officer has given her the best opportunity to represent the country
Post the speech, Sneha Dubey has been surrounded with media looking for an interview. When Aaj Tak’s Anjana Om Kashyap asked Sneha for an interview, but was politely asked to leave.
Hats off to Sneha Dubey for not allowing the speech to become a political tool in the hands of a section of media that tends to sensationalize news.
You may agree or disagree with her views-that is a personal choice & everyone’s right. But her fiery, brilliant and hard hitting speech at the UN has made many in India proud.
This is the ‘young India we all look forward to and she is the confident, no-nonsense, young woman we all aspire to be.
More power to you Sneha! You make us all very proud!
