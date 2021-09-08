14 Women Food Bloggers Whose Delectable Modak Recipes You Can Try This Ganesha

There is always pleasure in knowing where your food comes from, and how it is grown and nurtured. Read more about Daadi’s recipes with my own easy cooking hacks from fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Want to make modak for Ganesha or to try a new kind of it? These food bloggers are here to help you out with their delicious modak recipes!
With Ganesh Chathurthi around the corner, many kitchens must have begun their preparations for making the sweet of the season, modak.
What is modak? Traditionally, it is a steamed dumpling made with rice dough, with a sweet filling, called Ukdiche Modak, a sweet with a coconut and jaggery filling, several new variations have come up over the years. Some of these are savoury too, some modak recipes use flour other than rice flour for the covering, and some modak recipes may not use steaming.
If you’re familiar with the modak and even have been making it, maybe some of these modak recipes may tempt you to try a variation – we’re sure Ganesha wouldn’t mind a variation himself.
And if you’re new to this delicacy, maybe we can tempt you to try one of these modak recipes and be introduced to one more yummy traditional Indian food item?
Let’s begin with the classic, traditional version – Ukdiche modak.
Madhura Bachal, Madhura’s Recipe
Madhura Bachal is the woman behind Madhura’s Recipe, a successful blog with over 7 million followers across different social media platforms. She has even written a cookbook of her own and has her own masala brand, Madhura’s Recipe Masala (MRM). Her blog is a go to place for authentic Maharashtrian recipes that anybody can try out.
Try her classic Ukdiche Modak recipe here.
Find her here on Instagram.
Gayathri Kumar, Gayathri’s Cook Spot
Madurai-based food-blogger, Gayathri Kumar started her blog, Gayathri’s Cook Spot after coming across several impressive food blogs herself. Taught by her mother, she started the blog to have an online collection of her own recipes. However, after receiving a positive response from people and befriending many other bloggers, she took it up more seriously and tried out different recipes, with her main interests in baking. Her Kozhukkattai recipe, with a fried gram filling is a must try!
Kanan Patel, Spice Up The Curry
Started in 2012, Spice Up The Curry is a popular blog run by Kanan Patel. Having learnt cooking during university and from cookbooks, Kanan posts vegetarian and eggless baking recipes. Spice Up The Curry has been written about by popular media sites like Buzzfeed, Times of India, HuffPost and iDiva. Her Chocolate Modak recipe is just what you need for a sweet, indulgent delight!
Jeyashri Suresh, Jeyashri’s kitchen
Jeyashri Suresh, is the author of the food blog, Jeyashri’s kitchen, a place where you can find easy, vegetarian recipes. Inspired by her mother and grandmother, Jeyashri took to blogging in 2009 and has been going strong ever since. Her noticeable stints include two cookbooks: Neengalum Samaikalam Sirudhaniyam and Kutties Kitchen, both published by Vikatan publications.
If you are tired of the usual jaggery filling, you must try her Jackfruit Modak recipe!
Sharmilee Jayaprakash, Sharmis Passions
Sharmilee Jayaprakash from Coimbatore runs the blog Sharmis Passions. Inspired and taught cooking by her mother, she started the blog in 2009 having fallen in love with the concept of food blogging. Her blog is full of easy recipes from various cuisines that you can be sure to have success with.
Her Coconut Rose Modak is a delightful twist to a regular Modak. Find the recipe here.
Swasthi Shreekanth, Swasthi’s Recipes
Simple yet tasty recipes are what you will find at Swasthi’s Recipes. This blog was started in 2012 by Swasthi Shreekanth, a mom of two, to put out baby food and recipes for food for kids. On Swasthi’s Recipes you can a wide range of recipes ranging from street food to restaurant style food, all written bearing in mind the health of the readers.
If you are on a look-out for a modak that you can store for 2-4 days and that has a crispy exterior, you need to try this Fried Modak recipe!
Madhavi, Madhu’s Everyday Indian
Want to try a healthy modak? You have to check out this recipe of Ragi Modak!
Madhavi, the woman behind Madhu’s Everyday Indian is a food blogger from India. She started her blog to share authentic recipes of Indian food as well as its intersections with other cuisines. Her Ragi Modak recipe is a must-try if you are looking for a healthy, no stuffing modak.
Anupama Paliwal, My Ginger Garlic Kitchen
Anupama Paliwal, creator of My Ginger Garlic Kitchen, began her blog to share her own love for cooking, food-styling, and photography. Her cooking roots go back to when she was 14, when she decided to make a meal for herself and impressed herself and others. The blog is a place where you can find healthy yet delicious recipes from both Indian and Western cuisines.
Take your modak to the next level with her Dry Fruits Modak recipe.
Parul Gupta, Cook With Parul
Cook With Parul is run by Parul Gupta from Uttar Pradesh. Her blog is full of simple and yummy recipes that anyone can make. Her food channel has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and 450,000 followers on Instagram.
Poha and peanuts are a fantastic combination, but what about when they are incorporated in a modak? Try this great recipe from her blog.
Aarti Madan
Mumbai based baker and chef, Aarti Madan is the woman behind her eponymous blog, which she began after 8 years in the advertising field. Her blog has a wide range of recipes, from cakes and bakes to Indian curries. Her YouTube channel is a popular one with 388,000 subscribers and her Instagram page has over 450,000 followers.
Turn your modak into a rich delight with her Kaju Modak recipe, which is a quintessentially Mumbai version of the modak.
Rajeswari Vijayanand, Raks Kitchen
Rajeswari Vijayanand is the author and photographer of Raks Kitchen. She learnt cooking from her mother and mother-in-law, and was urged by a friend to channelise her love for the same through a blog which is now 14 years old. You can be sure to find fool-proof, step-step by guides to popular dishes on her blog.
Try out her flavourful and indulgent, Carrot Modak here.
Pooja Nadkarni, Pooja’s Cookery
Pooja’s Cookery is run by Pooja Nadkarni, a food blogger, recipe creator, food stylist and food photographer. She grew up keenly observing and learning about cooking from her family members like her grandfather and aunt. An urge to work on something that she was interested in led her into the world of food blogging, an attempt to put out recipes for everybody.
Want to avoid either steaming or frying your modaks? Check out this Baked Modak and Karanji recipe!
Hari Chandana Ponnaluri, Blend with Spices
Hari Chandana Ponnaluri from Blend with Spices has been blogging for nearly 10 years. Her blog is a place for vegetarians to find detailed recipes complimented by videos. Her notable achievements include sharing over 800 recipes with her audience and garnering over 210,000 followers on her social media platforms.
A healthy alternative to your regular modak is this Rava Modak recipe. If you replace ghee with coconut oil, you can also have a vegan dish!
Padhu Sankar, Padhuskitchen
Padhus Kitchen is a vegetarian food blog with fool proof recipes for Indian food. It was started by Padhu Sankar who is also the photographer, recipe developer and web designer of the blog. Her blog is full of variety, with a little something for all and aimed at encouraging everybody to cook.
Here’s her spicy, savoury modak recipe, Spicy Ammini Kozhukkatai.
Are there any modak recipes of your own that you would like to recommend? We’re interested.
