Review Of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: Go For This Book Without A Second Thought!

‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual For Moms-To-Be’ truly lives up to its grand title!
Kareena Kapoor Khan has always lived her life in the spotlight, claiming her shine without any abandon. Her pregnancy notwithstanding, which is empowering, more so in the Indian context. She went about her work casually till the end of her pregnancy term.
She continued shooting for films and ad campaigns with her growing belly, dark circles, and tired skin. She was against PUMA airbrushing her face or photoshopping her pregnant body in her recent ad campaign with them. So, in many ways, Kareena is the true ambassador of the new-age working woman who doesn’t let anything get in the way of her career. She continues the legacy of Sharmila Tagore, her mother-in-law, who did some ground-breaking work post her pregnancy.
When Kareena says that she wasn’t all that conscious of her diet and exercise as she would have liked, there are no contradictions from her nutritionist or fitness instructor. She wanted to let go and not be hard on herself during both her pregnancies. She wanted to listen to her body first, and her consultants respected her wishes.
She gained 25 kgs. during her first pregnancy, and 19 kgs. during her second one. Kareena also talks about her breastfeeding fears from the first trimester to not having enough milk to feed her babies.
“Every mother is a mother. It doesn’t make you love our child any less. I love my mom; I don’t know if she breastfed me! I refuse to set any nursing goals for myself with Jeh. Such targets place too much pressure on you.”
Kareena is proud that she continued to honour her work commitments till the last day of her pregnancy term and jumped back into work post-childbirth.
Kareena’s pregnancy accounts are relatable despite her celebrity status and downright hilarious at times, especially her gluttonous adventures.
This book includes all mothers – IVF mothers (Hello Good Newwz,) those who had miscarriages or stillborn babies. It takes a non-judgemental stance and respects the choice of all mothers, as it should be.
And, I fell head-over-heels in love with Saif Ali Khan after reading his beautifully penned ‘Afterword.’ You are filled with hope when you read accounts of equal partners in a happy marriage again, as it should be. Touchwood!
It’s not just a must-read pregnancy book but also a memoir. So, you get two books-in-one when you buy Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual For Moms-To-Be. Even as a standalone pregnancy book, it is value-for-money.
I must confess that I was sceptical when I first picked up the book and wondered if Kareena’s pregnancy experiences would be whitewashed to make her seem extraordinary. And I was glad to discover she didn’t go down that route.
While it’s true that Kareena is born into privilege and has a supportive family, including a spouse who whips up meals for her all year round, her memoir is another proof that there’s more that unites than divides all of us.
The book doesn’t just talk about the physical body alone, but also your mental health, including depression during pregnancy and postpartum depression – how to cope and when to seek medical help.
It has resourceful chapters dedicated to setting up a baby nursery and the ultimate pregnancy shopping list.
The book explores rights for pregnant working women, such as the Maternity Benefit Act, and your travel options during the three trimesters, be it for work or leisure.
Oh! I can give you a whole lot of reasons. For starters, I genuinely wish I had a book companion like this one when I was pregnant. My go-to book back then was ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’, which is a fantastic book.
But Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible is all that and much more. This book is specifically tailored for Indian pregnant women, and at best, for South Asian women.
The book is authored by Kareena and co-authored by Aditi Shah Bhimjyani. It has detailed, comprehensive, dedicated chapters by the topmost medical doctors like Dr. S. Shantha Kumari, President, FOGSI, and more than ten medical specialists, nutritionists such as Rujuta Diwekar, and fitness instructors like Namrata Purohit.
The book is well-researched, organised, and written to the bone. You will know what to expect and what to do exactly in each week, month, and trimester of your pregnancy journey.
The changes that are happening in your body, how your baby is developing week-by-week. What’s normal and what’s not! Indian food recipes and home remedies for your pregnancy symptoms, the best exercises for each trimester and which ones to avoid, how to enjoy safe sex till the end of your term if you have a high libido, how much alcohol is safe for consumption, and more.
The editing could have been better, for a project of this scale. There were a few typos, grammatical errors, and repeated lines that can be easily corrected in their digital and next print edition.
The benefits of this book are so powerful that they easily overshadow the minor flaws in it.
Go for this book without a second thought if you are expecting, pregnant, or planning to gift someone who is!
