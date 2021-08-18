Phenomenal Women Of India- Give Them The Safe Haven They Deserve!!

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
‘Not only boys, girls could be the future and they are the future. They can maintain legacy of the family. Give them wings and they are going to fly for sure.’
My heart swooned with delight to see our hockey girls on the front page of the newspaper. The whole India is gushing on them. Another half page dedicated to those girls and their parents, which made me filled with pride and tremendous satisfaction. Conservative mindset was another hurdle apart from lack of money in some players’ life.
But passion and determination led them to Olympics.
There are days when you always go through one or two news related to molestation or rape. My heart sinks on reading those news and I always ponder, ‘ Where is the security of girls? Why girls couldn’t get the safe environment to roam and play?’ Goa beach gangrape was such a heinous and devastating crime which shows that it needs ages or more to waddle carefree in this world.
Another appalling news came months back that one woman was thrown out of the house on the very next day of her marriage as she failed to prove her virginity on the first night. Even her sister married on the same day in the same family was also not allowed to be the part of the family.
Sex before marriage is still a taboo in India. But why the girls feel more wrath of it? Why they have to pass the loyalty test?
Women are such phenomenal beings. They have proved their worth in every stream. Be it the Corporate world, Hollywood or Bollywood, space, education. They are being incredible in every role. Being mothers, wives, sisters, companions, friends, acquaintances, they always stand out and they will.
But street sexual harassment and ogling at the workplaces hamper their growth and plunge them into wretchedness. All they need is more supportive, congenial, protective and safe environment where words like child abuse, sexual molestation, ill-treatment, rape do not exist. So that parents trust the system, people and the world to send their daughters to be part of any event or any organisation without any hesitation and worry.
If these dreams come true then I am sure we are gonna be bestowed with more medals that are of gold.
Lets celebrate the three daughters of India who won the medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020 for their flamboyant and hard-hitting performances. More way to go for the women. Give them power, they will definitely strive hard and bring back laurels and applauds.
Image courtesy – Church of the King on Unsplash
