Recent Oxfam Report: Women Globally Lost At Least $800bn In Earnings, During COVID

The recent Oxfam report on women at work world over gives data for the losses women as a collective have suffered due to the year of pandemic, and continue suffering.
An Oxfam report published on 29th of April, 2021, attempted to gauge the extent of the gendered implications of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of income and employment. The report brought up concerning statistics of job and income loss for women.
As with any other calamity, the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent world-wide lockdown in 2020 only disproportionately affected the female population world over.
According to the report, women across the globe lost a minimum of 800 billion dollars of income due to the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. The figure approximates the combined GDP of more than 98 countries.
An analysis of the COVID crisis by International Labour Organisation published in January 2020, found that women lost more than 64 million jobs last year, which accounts for about 5 percent of the workforce, compared to a 3.9 percent loss for men.
Numerous women, particularly in retail and tourism, who had crossed the thresholds of their domestic lives through years of struggles, found themselves losing the space they occupied in the public domain and retreating back into the confines of their family life.
There are several reasons behind the disproportionate losses of particularly women:
In addition to the gendered division of work, the logic of capitalism and large corporations too actively pushed the female workforce out of the job market.
As more and more shopping shifted online, small businesses which were largely female owned lost their customers to large corporations. Their limited resources and specific services meant that they could not compete with online markets and their wide variety of products and services at lower rates.
In a year when a conservative estimation of income losses for women amounted to 800 billion dollars, according to a New York Times’ report, Amazon saw a 200 percent rise in profit. Jeff Bezos himself became nearly 80 percent richer than he was before the pandemic. Billionaires all through the lockdown and later, kept engulfing the work spaces and profit of various small scale manufacturers and businesses.
Women from the informal sector, too, have been adversely hit by the pandemic.
At the beginning of the first lockdown, as a very large number of the ‘migrant’ workers who worked in the informal sector made their way homewards along with daily wage labourers etc., due to factories and businesses closing, domestic workers were told not to come for work; most of these without any other means to sustain themselves. Market vendors lost their businesses and customers, and as a result, their livelihoods, to large, exploitative corporations like Big Basket, Amazon and Grofers.
Domestic helpers found their entry in gated residential complexes restricted on the grounds of social distancing. A huge number of women employed as domestic help were denied their pay for these months, as a section of their employers were also laid off or their pay reduced for various reasons, and in many cases even an unwillingness of insensitive or entitled employers who take their work for granted.
The job losses in these informal sectors of the economy which disproportionately employ women are not accounted for. So the absolute cost of job losses of the female population is a much higher amount.
With the second wave hitting various parts of the world since January, and the intense failure of the government in containing the second wave in India since April, circumstances continue to restrict the female population from accessing income generating work. This is in top of the caregiving work they are doing as whole families fall sick, and struggle to survive.
The advances made by women over the years of feminist struggles are challenged by this unprecedented loss of employment and work from home regime. Women have to find their way back into the job market in huge numbers to right the wrongs of last year and this year.
Image source: adamkaz from Getty Images Signature/ Free for Canva Pro
