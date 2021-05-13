On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  1. Home > Feminist > Are You A ‘Sensible’ Woman? Don’t Accept This Compliment Of The Patriarchy!
Multitasking woman

Are You A ‘Sensible’ Woman? Don’t Accept This Compliment Of The Patriarchy!

Posted: May 13, 2021

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

When men label a woman as ‘sensible’, it isn’t always a compliment. What other words have been twisted out of meaning, to suit a man’s purpose?

My neighbour Martha is a hardworking woman. She is good at juggling a lot of things, be it minor plumbing work, carpentry work in the house, or homeschooling her kids during Covid. She is good at navigation, driving, and yes, housekeeping.

She is not single though. She has a cheerful husband who is fond of golf, bird photography, and catching up with his cronies every other evening at the Golf Club.  

Unlike him, Martha even knows the medicine routine of his parents. 

Everyone knows Martha or has at least noticed her. Maybe you have also witnessed her during your trip to the grocery store, where she is balancing five grocery bags in one hand and her child in another.

‘Martha is such a sensible woman!’ A man almost announced in the midst of a social gathering.

‘Sensible? How?’ I asked.

‘She never complains, throws no tantrums, and unlike most other women, doesn’t bug others for help in this and that. She knows how to manage things on her own.’

The man almost sounded envious of her husband.

So, if you are a hardworking mule, good at managing, are a non-demanding, non-troubling superwoman… and yes, always well-composed in public, then you are a Sensible Woman.

How many of you are this Sensible?

That’s another definition with patriarchal colours struck off from my dictionary today. Have you come across other such skewed definitions? Homely, mature, grounded, marriage type or Sada-Suhagan... What other dictionary terms has patriarchy adapted to its own twisted means?

 People vector created by freepik – www.freepik.com

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Vartika Sharma Lekhak

Vartika Sharma Lekhak is a writer based in India. She is the author of the

Learn More

How Women's Participation In Politics Can Help Advance Gender Equality

Comments

Related articles

Mira Rajput, Though Your Words Were Badly Chosen, I am With You. Here’s Why

It Would Not Leave… That Thing That Buzzed In Her Brain, Waiting To Strike

You Are One Hell Of A Woman, And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Otherwise!

Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani That Shows How Deep The Rot Is, Destroying Lives And Families

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

The Wedding Night
Only As A Married Woman I Got Why Most Of Us Can’t Walk Out Of The Great Indian Kitchen…
COVID vaccine in pregnant and breastfeeding moms
Is The COVID Vaccine Safe For Pregnant And Breastfeeding Moms?
Feminist parenting
5 Moms Show How Feminist Parenting Is Done Despite Opposition

Winning PCOS battle is in our hands.

Best Loved Stories

Convenient Equality: Dowry By Any Other Name…

There Is No Such Thing As A Slut

5 Work From Home Scams To Watch For

A Son Like Krishna

Indian mom YouTubers

6 Indian Mom YouTubers You Must Follow For Parenting Tips And So Much More!