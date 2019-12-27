The Art Of Balancing

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
Am I a juggler, a fine performer of sorts?
Or am I a multitasker, just taking on lots?
My life is too full, I run from pillar to post
In my party I am the guest and the host.
The fine art of balancing, I am yet to learn
But till then I must do everything to earn
I have keep on juggling, acing all my work
I cannot let ennui near, it just cannot lurk.
To the drummer’s beat, I run everyday
Procrastination is my life’s one malady
But I vow, I shall balance and get it right
And, that I feel shall banish my plight.
Image via Pixabay
A recruiter by profession (founder- Placements, a manpower search firm) & a writer by heart.
