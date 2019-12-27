  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > The Art Of Balancing

The Art Of Balancing

Posted: December 27, 2019

Am I a juggler, a fine performer of sorts?

Or am I a multitasker, just taking on lots?

My life is too full, I run from pillar to post

In my party I am the guest and the host.

The fine art of balancing, I am yet to learn

But till then I must do everything to earn

I have keep on juggling, acing all my work

I cannot let ennui near, it just cannot lurk.

To the drummer’s beat, I run everyday

Procrastination is my life’s one malady

But I vow, I shall balance and get it right

And, that I feel shall banish my plight.

Image via Pixabay

sonal singh

A recruiter by profession (founder- Placements, a manpower search firm) & a writer by heart.

Infertility Is Not The End Of The World

