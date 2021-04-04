Teach Kids To Be Safe Over Sorry; A Great Tool By Moms, For Parents Of Under 10 Yr Olds

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Written by two young moms from their experience of talking to kids, this handy book Safe Over Sorry is targeted at 4 to 7 year old children and their parents and carers.
As a parent, there is nothing I want more than to keep my children safe. If it were humanly possible, I can say with reasonable certainty that many of us would clone ourselves to be able to be in multiple places at the same time, protecting our children from dangers known and unknown.
Sadly, in today’s world, child abuse is a very real danger facing all children and shows no sign of abating. According to National Crime Record Bureau data, 109 children were sexually abused everyday in India in 2018 which was over 20 percent higher than the previous year.
These are just the cases that have been reported, but these are themselves alarming enough to make us feel physically sick. No number other than zero should be acceptable in a matter such as child abuse.
Since we can’t be everywhere, all the time, the next best thing we can do is to educate our children and equip them with tools to keep themselves safe.
This is no mean feat and simplistic rules such as ‘Don’t talk to strangers’ just don’t cut it any more. What’s more, educating younger children in this very essential area is even more tricky as we try to straddle both protecting their innocence and giving them the tools to keep themselves safe.
Enter Safe Over Sorry – Every Kid’s Personal Safety Book. Conceptualised by Sudhalini Devadasaon and Ishwarya Kumar Ahmed, both mums to young children, and illustrated by Akanksha Agnihotri, this handy book is targeted at 4 to 7 year old children and their parents and carers.
The book centers around 5 year old Mia who wants to be a football player and her best friend Zac, who walk us through situations children could be facing every single day and how to deal with them.
The book covers extremely important aspects of personal safety such as feelings, safe and unsafe touches, strangers and bullying in child-friendly language, brought to life by simple yet telling illustrations.
This simple book is well organised with each section beginning with note to parents / carers with an introduction to the section and a short list of what will be covered and ending with a little summary to help the child consolidate what they have learned with easy to recall safety rules and bullet points.
The book is peppered with fun activities that will get the child thinking about some very important aspects of personal safety in a safe and fun environment, without making it too challenging or overwhelming in a way that frustrates the child. Little, comic-strip styled illustrations of the people and situations Mia and Zac encounter, asking the reader what they think Mia should do, prompt the little readers to think about the right response in an unsafe situation.
Although this book is available as a Kindle edition, the physical book is where you will find the true value of it as you turn the pages and do the activities.
Whether you want to read this book with your child or you want to read it yourself and use it as a guide to talk to your child about personal safety, you should definitely consider including this book in your arsenal to keep your child safe.
