NCRB Report Of 2018 Reveals It’s Not Just New India It’s Also Very Unsafe India

In 2018 on average one rape case was reported in every 15 minutes reveals the latest NCRB report.
In 2018 on average one rape case was reported in every 15 minutes domestic violence is the most easily occurring crime against women and More women were killed after being raped in 2018 than in 2017. The recent NCRB report released by the government raises trivial questions about woman security.
It’s been 7 years since the horrifying Delhi Rape case happened and a plethora of schemes and woman security promises were given soon after that. Still, even after 7 years, women in the country still live in fear. So if you are a woman in India and you feel unsafe on the streets, in public places, in public transport, at the ATM, metros, temples, your own houses to conclude if you feel unsafe everywhere then you are not alone. Even government data states this horrifying reality.
According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reported by India Today, there was a 31% spurt in cases of rape with murder in 2018 as compared to 2017. From 223 cases of rape with murder in 2017, the count increased to 291 in 2018. Assam recorded the highest number at 66 followed by Madhya Pradesh (46), UP (41) and Haryana (26). Women reported almost 34,000 rapes in 2018, this suggests that one rape case was reported in every 15 minutes in 2018. Digest that!
The report also suggests that domestic violence is the top crime against women registered in 2018. The report suggests that there were 3,78,277 cases of crimes against women in 2018. This indicates a 7% increase from 3,59,849 in 2017. The highest number crime against women was registered in UP (59,445) followed by Maharashtra (35,497) West Bengal (30,394) and Assam (27,728).
Among union territories, Delhi recorded the highest number of rapes at 1,217 in 2018.
In numbers under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 32,608 cases were reported in 2017 while 39,827 cases were reported in 2018. Hence as many as 109 children were sexually abused every day in India in 2018. This shows a 22 per cent increase in such cases from the previous year.
This report again raises the question that Is security a lot to ask? Is proper investigation a lot to ask?
A rape case being registered in every 15 minutes last year shows how rapes have become a ‘Roz ka pretty normal affair’ in our country. This reality is not just sad, it’s scary. Out of these many cases being registered the number of cases being solved and justice being provided is really less. It took 7 years to provide justice in the inhumane Nirbhaya case we can’t even imagine how long it might be taking to solve and provide justice in other cases.
Despite creating a fear of judiciary in the minds of the people rape cases are poorly investigated and prosecuted in India is due to the power structures conforming to deeply patriarchal societies. This gives the rapists more confidence to pursue this heinous crime.
It’s high time now that rather than just making promises we take stricter actions. Despite all women empowerment, the country is still run by men. Most judges are still men, most police officers and lawyers are still men. Which often ends up humiliating victims and creating fear and taboo against registering assault complaints. There are very few forensic labs in the country, and fast-track courts have very few judges and these are things that are needed to be changed.
Image source: Pexels
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
