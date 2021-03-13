On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > Just A Punch To Your Goals!

Just A Punch To Your Goals!

Posted: March 13, 2021

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

Motherhood is not an impediment rather the freedom to understand our surplus powers.

On the eve of Republic Day, I thought to gaze a patriotic film with my children. As I was scrolling down the roster of movies, I halted by a movie of Priyanka Chopra based on the true story of a hero of India ‘ Mary Kom.’

I know, most of you must be wondering that it’s a long back released movie. Yes, somehow, I skipped watching that incredible piece. Anyway, my write-up is not about the movie review but it’s all about a dialogue that inspired me today, the most..

A dialogue by Mary Kom’s coach to her, ” When a woman becomes a mother, she becomes double powerful.” The movie exhibited the two powers of women – ‘power of the body and the will power.’

I stopped there for a while on that statement and random opinions started thumping my head-  “Am I physically strong after multiple stitches of cesarean  and loss of minerals from bones?”

I was a sportsperson in my teen days. A cricketer, a badminton player and an athlete but now my body screams after 10 meters of jogging, forget about Marathon.

My will power to get height also gets a halt by multiple challenges of motherhood. Then, was that statement meant for only Mary Kom and not for each one of us?

I then gave an extra punch to my brain to reckon beyond that and realised that we all have a ‘Mary Kom’ inside us, the only distinction, we don’t acknowledge it in our endeavours.

Motherhood is not an impediment rather the freedom to understand our surplus powers.

It might sound like a dialogue again but when I rewind little to 2 years ago when I batted on the cricket field ( in a women’s cricket tournament)almost after a rift of 10 years, with knee hinges wrapped on my left knee due to a partial ligament tear occurred during cricket training, family constrained me not to play with the injured leg as I have two children who needed my attention more.

I could have avoided playing but my will power tugged me to play and defeat. I played and my team won. Because my bodily power backed by my mental power. I still remember how I got a standing ovation when I was receiving my trophy and the best part was my children became my biggest fan.

We all can get back the same strength after becoming mother, by a planned exercise, a balanced diet and bunches of self-confidence. We need to nurture ourselves also, along with the family.

Rest about the mental toughness, motherhood enlightens us in its journey. Forbearance, dedication, selfless love and managing the weirdest situation is what we practically learn in motherhood.

Let’s give ourselves the ‘freedom of body and will power.’ It’s just a punch to your dreams and revives the hidden Mary Kom inside us which helps to win our goal.

More power to all of us!

Picture Credits : Unsplash 

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Sagarika Sahoo

Sagarika Sahoo has done MBA and M.Com and pursued her career as a lecturer.

Learn More

Managing your health when work & home boundaries dissolve with Sucheta Pal - WICA 2020

Comments

Related articles

Why The Hero Of The X-Men Movie Logan Is Actually A Woman!

The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen; Roasting The Patriarchy By Showing It The Middle Finger

Article 15 trailer

Article 15 Trailer Promises A Hard-Hitting Film On Caste & Gender Violence In India

Household Chores, And 4 Other Things I’d Love To Follow The Odd-Even Pattern, Not Just Delhi Cars

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Watching Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na As An Adult Showed Me How Wrong We Were About Meghna!
I Slept Hungry Most Nights As A New DIL Coz Men Ate First Without A Care For Women; No More!
Will This Recent Gujarat HC Proposal Lead To Ending Social Exclusion Of Women On Periods?
Love Has No Age; So Give It A Chance, Who Knows What You Might Find!

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Love Or Arranged Marriage [Short-Story]

Women in public spaces

Farewell Freedom! Hope To See You Soon

A Letter To The Neighborhood Aunty From The ‘Girls of these days’

These 5 Women Entrepreneurs In Pune Are Not Afraid To Dream – Queen Size!

Gaslighted & Emotionally Abused, A Once Confident Girl Slowly Slipped Into Depression

""