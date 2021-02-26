Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.

U-Turn

Posted: February 26, 2021

The intensity of sensitiveness added flavours to my so-called imperfections of life, guiding me son my desired paths, inspiring me with miracles.

The clock ticking clear and loud,
Now displaying ten past eleven
Everyone retiring in their cozy comforts
Happy, serene, and content.

With the clock ticking now, louder and prominent
Remind me of the emptiness of my life
Devouring me with the insecurity and uncertainties
Of the recent advances.

The clock continues to tick, plunging me on a cruise
Clearing doubts about my course of realisation
To keep going with the flow
For nothing can be taken for granted.

Of people, near and dear ones
Of life, situations, and patterns
Of self-health, physical and mental
Of fact, life is all about little things to cherish.

The intensity of sensitiveness
Added flavours to my so-called imperfections of life
Guiding me shore my desired paths
Inspiring me with miracles.

Imperfections, the least thought about
If considered as a norm
Can lead us to our destination
Mending the unimaginable arenas of life.

Rajashree Bhagwat

A mother, a wife and a woman defines me. I became a homemaker by choice

""