Poem: O Society, My Society!

Let us later be the wise 60 year olds, let us gather and create a society so wise, so that the whole world may awake and arise.
Society is embroiled with culture,
And will trap you in its talons like a vulture,
People trust it with their core
But inside we think “I can endure no more”,
They will judge you in every possible way
And their taunts will simply ruin your day,
If you answer back they consider you sly
And complain to your parents, and you go “why God why”,
They will take each of your nerves and poke
And would want every word of it to be considered as a joke,
They would simply not obey any border
And would even judge you for your online order,
Why my parents still love them I wonder
The people who make my little mistakes sound like a blunder,
They even judge my parents for their personality
While they lack both quality and quantity,
What we might think of the future that beholds
Let us later be the wise 60 year olds,
Let us gather and create a society so wise
So that the whole world may awake and arise.
Image Credits : Unsplash
Often the test of courage is not to die but to live..
