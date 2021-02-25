“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
What is ‘beauty’ and who decides? External beauty may be attained with the mask of makeup, but isn’t it more important how I feel inside?
This is a personal opinion.
No, I’m not beautiful
By the standards you’ve written
My face doesn’t glow
My scars aren’t hidden
I tried to cover up
Everything that I saw
Pimples, blackheads, dark circles
Everything which you called a flaw
I followed all the suggestions
Good and bad, great and small
Looked at my skin then
It didn’t seem like mine at all
That girl with all the flaws layered
Was looking perfectly ethereal
But soon, I’ll wash my face
And return to the skin that’s real
My face is what it is
If you hate it, that’s fine
It isn’t a canvas
I won’t paint it with glitter and shine
For this lifetime
This is how my skin will be
I may not meet your standards
But I’m confident and free
Image source: Anant_762 on pixabay
