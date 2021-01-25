Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > What Gift I Want This Christmas

What Gift I Want This Christmas

Posted: January 25, 2021

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!

Dear Santa !! Please come with a bit more joys and merriment

Gift us more power to forget irreplaceable losses and more containment.

Dear Santa,

Mask your face and sanitize your sleigh

Loaded with blessings and reindeers on the way

Farmers may heckle your entry

But You shower on them a “Happy Ray”

Handmade decors can’t wait for you

Donuts, pancakes, cookies all in lieu

Though Dinner might have some SWIGGY stuff

But they all are “Safe delivered” too

Toddies may have Biden -Trump fight when you are home

But you soothe them with a “shot of love” alone

You may find my wall more with some of my paintings this time

But you know na!! How hobbies popped up this lock-down

Messages may blink and blink while our selfies

It’s nothing, just an annoying twitteratis

Tweets and Retweets all draining the storage and brain

Let it go!! Anyway, it’s all in vain.

You may miss Tiktok and PubG

Heaven!! The havoc ended well before time

You may find Tom Cruise and my husband yelling

One at the crew and the other just because of torn file

Dear Santa !! Please come with a bit more joys and merriment

Gift us more power to forget irreplaceable losses and more containment

Kids miss their slides and swings

Gatherings and Kitties, all are at extinct

Broom and mop now beg of you

They just want to retire for hours a few

Warriors now need their families back

Who else if not you will hear their pray!!

We learned how to be happy in what we have

But now the chapter has exceeded almost a year

We all welcome you and the year coming

A bag full of laughter and blessings

Spare your children and make them happy somehow

May we carry tattoos of vaccine now

Ring the bell and  let’s sing merry jingles

The tree is all ready with beautiful golden fandangle

But don’t forget to knock as we may be ZOOM ready

Bow and tie on the top and in the legs just lingerie.

Merry Christmas And Happy New Year!!!

Image source: Pixabay

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Shweta Vyas

Now a days ..Vihaan's Mum...Wanderer at heart,extremely unstable in thoughts,readholic; which

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

My Husband Is Having An Affair And He Abuses Me [#ReachOutThursday]

Remember These Lessons, My Dear Son!

A Letter From A Mother To Be To Her Unborn Baby

Long Showers And Privacy During Motherhood Are Not For The Faint Hearted!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

alpha woman
‘Indian Men Can’t Take On An Alpha Woman’ I Was Told When Looking For A Match
I Finally Enjoyed My Vacation, When I Realised Motherhood Is Not A Contest
Tribhanga
Can We Accept Our Mothers As Flawed Human Beings Trying Their Best?
sir is love enough is sexual harassment
SIR, Is Love Enough: Sexual Harassment At Work Packaged As A ‘Sweet Love Story’?

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

P. Sivakami And 8 Other Dalit Women Writers You Must Read

my husband's mistress

My Husband’s Mistress [#ShortStory]

Should You Really Tolerate Emotional Abuse To Maintain ‘Peace In The House’?

What Motivated These 9 Female Saints Of India To Give Up Everything For The Spiritual?

Who wants to be a housewife?

Who Wants To Trade Places With A Housewife?

""