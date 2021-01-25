What Gift I Want This Christmas

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!
Dear Santa !! Please come with a bit more joys and merriment
Gift us more power to forget irreplaceable losses and more containment.
Dear Santa,
Mask your face and sanitize your sleigh
Loaded with blessings and reindeers on the way
Farmers may heckle your entry
But You shower on them a “Happy Ray”
Handmade decors can’t wait for you
Donuts, pancakes, cookies all in lieu
Though Dinner might have some SWIGGY stuff
But they all are “Safe delivered” too
Toddies may have Biden -Trump fight when you are home
But you soothe them with a “shot of love” alone
You may find my wall more with some of my paintings this time
But you know na!! How hobbies popped up this lock-down
Messages may blink and blink while our selfies
It’s nothing, just an annoying twitteratis
Tweets and Retweets all draining the storage and brain
Let it go!! Anyway, it’s all in vain.
You may miss Tiktok and PubG
Heaven!! The havoc ended well before time
You may find Tom Cruise and my husband yelling
One at the crew and the other just because of torn file
Gift us more power to forget irreplaceable losses and more containment
Kids miss their slides and swings
Gatherings and Kitties, all are at extinct
Broom and mop now beg of you
They just want to retire for hours a few
Warriors now need their families back
Who else if not you will hear their pray!!
We learned how to be happy in what we have
But now the chapter has exceeded almost a year
We all welcome you and the year coming
A bag full of laughter and blessings
Spare your children and make them happy somehow
May we carry tattoos of vaccine now
Ring the bell and let’s sing merry jingles
The tree is all ready with beautiful golden fandangle
But don’t forget to knock as we may be ZOOM ready
Bow and tie on the top and in the legs just lingerie.
Merry Christmas And Happy New Year!!!
Image source: Pixabay
