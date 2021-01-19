Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > LGBTQ > Bihar’s New Policy Allowing Trans Persons Into The Police Forces Is The Good News 2021 Needs!

Bihar’s New Policy Allowing Trans Persons Into The Police Forces Is The Good News 2021 Needs!

Posted: January 19, 2021
Tags:

We are live on Facebook with industry experts discussing How To Handle Conflict With Your Peers or Managers More Successfully on Jan 21st at 4:30 PM on Facebook. Join us.

Bihar’s new policy to allow trans persons to join the state police force is the kind of inclusion the community needs in 2021!

According to a report in the Times of India, the Bihar home department has decided to recruit trans people in the state police force. This will be done in accordance with the proportion of their population. The 2011 Census found 40, 827 transgender persons in the population of 10.41 crore in Bihar. Therefore, one seat would be reserved for transgender individuals for every 500 recruitments.

The new policy, however, is a breath of fresh air and makes the state one of the firsts to diversify its folds. A policy like this, especially after the disappointment that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the revised Trans Rules of 2020 were, is definitely significant to help the community win their fight for space in society.

But the recruitment processes no doubt would be far from perfect. The Trans Bill, 2019 does not allow for self-identification of one’s gender, which was promised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) judgement.

This implies that District Magistrates are given the authority to poke and prod into the life of an individual to issue a transgender certificate. Thus, hindering the process of application in the police force due to the rampant transphobia in our society.

These are the rulings that will help us have a more inclusive society

Nevertheless, 2021 saw some rainbows in the sky. The second week of January saw the Bombay High Court in a judgement allow Anjali Guru Sanjana Jaan to contest Gram Panchayat elections. It reminded the nation once again that trans women can contest elections on women’s seats. That trans women are also women.

At the same time, trans woman Sudha and Devika Akka created history in Karnataka after they won the Gram Panchayat elections. They will be working in their constituencies from 2021.

This policy decision by the Bihar Home Ministry too is a victory of the trans community towards inclusion and normalisation of their existence in the public sphere. If implemented properly, the reservation policy gives trans individuals leverage that could help the cause and give them the much-needed space in society.

Trans and queer bodies have existed from the beginning of humankind. However, the cis-heteronormative superstructure of patriarchy routinely marginalises the existence of LGBTQIA+ community.

Trans people find themselves as one of the most persecuted minority groups. It is high time every state government implements reservation policies for trans individuals, like Bihar did in one sector. And to take note of the trans struggle for liberation.

Picture credits: Photo by Sharon McCutcheon from Pexels

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Kamalika

An undergraduate student of Political Science at Presidency University, Kolkata. Describes herself as an intersectional

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

How Trans Persons Feel About Inclusion At Workplace And What Can We Do About it

Transgender Persons Act 2019

Was The Transgender Persons Act 2019 Another Shot At Promoting Transphobia In India?

Shattering Society’s Perception Of Queer Love, Nagarkirtan Shows Us What We Need To See

Laxmii

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii Sinks Into A Soul-less Horror Comedy Despite ‘Lofty’ Intent

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Rajini Chandy
69y.o. Kerala Actor Rajini Chandy’s Glam Photoshoot Was ‘Too Sexy’ For Sexist & Ageist Trolls
The Great Indian Kitchen
Malayalam Film The Great Indian Kitchen Is All About Homegrown Sexism With A Twist
It’s Time We Stopped Judging Women For Living Their Lives The Way They Want!
The Great Indian Kitchen
The Great Indian Kitchen; Roasting The Patriarchy By Showing It The Middle Finger

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

If He’s Not Well, She’s There. If She’s Not Well, Who’s There?

stridhan

What Is Stridhan? How Can Women Protect This Wealth That Belongs Only To Them By Law?

reasons for a divorce

Will You Support Your Daughter For A Divorce If She Feels Unheard In Her Marriage?

The Breaking Story Of Boys Locker Room Talk Is One More Reason We Stop Saying, ‘Boys Will Be Boys’

career in the social sector

Kick-Start Your Career In The Social Sector