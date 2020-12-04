Netflix Free This Weekend: 11 Films & Shows By Women, About Women To Binge Watch

Netflix announces free subscription for 2 days on the 5th and 5th of Dec, so you can binge watch 11 amazing shows, movies and documentaries on women!
Stuck in our houses, most of us are longing to watch some fascinating and amazing shows but find ourselves restricted due to their availability on streaming platforms like Netflix, to which some of us have no subscriptions.
But, guess what? Netflix is making its streaming services free in India for two days, this weekend! Now, all of us have an opportunity to catch up on some of the best shows, movies and documentaries on women on 5th and 6th December
Here is a list of 10 shows, movies and documentaries on women you can binge watch on Netflix.
Based on the 1983 novel The Queen’s Gambit, the popular miniseries is set in the 1950s and 60s. It revolves around Beth Harmon, an orphan chess prodigy who finds a name in the game of chess, generally dominated by men. The series also shows her struggling with her own personal issues at the same time.
Little Women is the fifth film adaptation of author Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same name, which you could watch before you go to the newest version released this March. The film revolves around the March Sisters who live with their strong – willed mother and confront various problems growing up in the time of the American Civil War.
This 2018 crime drama revolves around the lives of two women – Superintendent Kalpana Ummat and police officer Soni, who deal with crimes against women in Delhi while grappling with gender issues in their own lives.
A shy, geeky but student Ellie Chu from a small town makes money writing papers for her classmates. A classmate – the school jock, hires her to write a love letter to a girl he has a crush on. Ellie too has a crush on the same girl. This Netflix original is a queer story that is sweet to watch.
The movie focuses on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an aspiring aviator who goes on to make history as India’s first femaleCombat Pilot in the Kargil War. It also shows many gender based challenges faced by Gunjan.
This Bollywood suspense movie which is set at the time of the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation focuses on the life of a bank employee, Sarita who, while struggling to pay her bills to support her family finds a large amount of cash in her home.
This 2018 American documentary focuses on the life, career and legacy of the Late U.s Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and her remarkable and impactful work on women’s rights.
We have read a lot of stories and watched a lot of shows about Sherlock Holmes but not often anything about his sister – Enola Holmes. The movie revolves around a young, sharp and intelligent Enola who, while attempting to find her disappeared mother faces the trials and tribunals of a misogynistic and patriarchal society.
Becoming is a documentary about the life of the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, and is based on her bestselling memoir – Becoming. Watch this documentary as Michelle Obama tours America and opens about her life, education and struggles.
The documentary revisits the portraits of women captured by photographer Cynthia MacAdams defying all “norms” and embracing feminism. It also focuses on discussions surrounding topics like identity, race, abortion and motherhood.
This 2019 American documentary is an interesting watch, especially for those of us who take a lot of interest in Politics. It revolves around the campaigns of four women- Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Cori Bush, Amy Vilela and Paula Jean Swearengin, contesting in the US midterm elections of 2018. It takes a personal look at their struggles as well as the hardships of different communities living there.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
History, Politics and Pop Culture enthusiast.
Snuggle Up, Grab Your Popcorn And Binge On These 7 Shows With Your Kids This Winter!
9 Released (And 5 Upcoming) Hindi Movies In 2019 With Juicy Roles For Women; Take Your Pick!
11 Documentaries On Indian Women You Must Watch
Indian Matchmaking, A Cross Between Ekta Kapoor’s Saas Bahu Serials & KJo Style Bollywood
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!