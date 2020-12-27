Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Pop Culture > Mark Your 2021 Movie Calendar For These 5 Hindi Films About Strong Women

Mark Your 2021 Movie Calendar For These 5 Hindi Films About Strong Women

Posted: December 27, 2020
Tags:
Nominated yourself for The Orange Flower Awards 2021? Writers, Instagrammers, Youtubers & other Creators, head over to check it out soon!

Almost at the threshold of a new year, we must keep an eye out for these exciting Hindi films about strong women that are set to be released in 2021. 

2020 has been mentally and physically draining for most of us, leaving us in a slightly apprehensive state about what 2021 holds. Although no one knows or can say yet, despite the vaccines coming in, 2021 might certainly be interesting for its women centric movies.

From various movies which have been postponed, to many originally set releases, 2021 is a year to watch out for.

Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu is an upcoming biopic based on the life and struggles of Indian Women’s Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj. The biopic stars actress Taapsee Pannu as Mithali. It is set to be released on 5th February, 2021.

Rashmi Rocket

Rashmi Rocket stars actress Taapsee Pannu who plays the role of an athlete. Taapsee’s character in the film hails from Kutch, Gujarat.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical film based on one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s 2011 novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. It is also said to be based on Gangubai Kathiawadi who was known as ‘Madam of Kamathipura.’ The movie stars actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Saina

Saina is an upcoming biopic based on the life of ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal. The role of  Saina is played by actress Parineeti Chopra.

Sherni

This Bollywood movie stars Vidya Balan as a forest officer and focuses on man-animal conflict. It revolves around many real-life incidents too.

Which one are you looking forward to?

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Aditi Singh Kaushik

History, Politics and Pop Culture enthusiast.

Learn More

How To Be A Successful B2B Writer

Related articles

Taapsee Pannu Steals Our Hearts Through This Facebook Post That Proves She Is A Real Fighter

Hindi films in 2019

9 Released (And 5 Upcoming) Hindi Movies In 2019 With Juicy Roles For Women; Take Your Pick!

Taapsee Has Her Own Amazing Identity, So Why Call Her A Female Ayushmann Khurrana?

Taapsee Pannu Tweets, Science Agrees: “Sometimes Sisterhood Is All You Need To Have A Happy Life At 65!”

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Karanvir Bohra
Why Karanvir Bohra Celebrating The Birth Of His Third Daughter Is Worth Appreciating
Coolie No 1
Coolie No 1 Is A Christmas Surprise Wrapped In An Outdated Bollywood Package
Forcing A New Bride Into ‘Mandatory’ Sarees Will Only Spoil This Graceful Garment For Her!
Karima Baloch
How Karima Baloch’s Death Again Proves That Women Face Violence When They Speak Up

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

childhood hobbies

7 Ways My Life Became Better When I Revived My Childhood Hobbies

How Not To Treat Your Domestic Worker When She Returns From Pandemic Leave

The Untold Tale Of Soorpanakha

Spot The Wrong Guy : Toxic Relationships You Don’t Deserve

early marriage

These Women Who Married Before 25 Don’t Want Their Children To Do The Same

""