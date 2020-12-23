9 Easy Eggless Cake Recipes To Make Your Christmas Sweeter!

With Christmas just around the corner, cakes are a must! Here we have 9 eggless cake recipes for you to bake at home for a jolly Christmas!
Everyone loves cakes! From children to adults, this sweet and multifaceted delicacy can make anyone smile. Across the world, there are a number of flavours of cakes and alternatives to baking them to suit you and your tastes. What’s more, you don’t generally need too many ingredients to bake a cake, you can use the ingredients you find right inside your homes!
One of the major ingredients of cake is expected to be eggs. But for all you vegans and vegetarians, what if we told you that you can bake your favourite cakes without eggs? A number of famous chefs have shared their favourite or most-loved eggless cake recipes on YouTube. And so are we!
All the recipes we have here are the eggless versions of your favourite ones! So what are you waiting for? Put on your apron and your chef’s cap and get baking!
The evergreen vanilla. I am sure everyone loves vanilla and can never get bored of it! A vanilla cake is one of the easiest cakes to bake. Here we have two vanilla eggless cake recipes for you to try out!
For one of them, you don’t need an oven or eggs, simply bake the cake in a cooker! It can be made easily with the ingredients you have in your kitchen. Though people often use butter to make a cooker cake, with this recipe you can make it without butter too!
The second recipe is quick and easy and has a step-by-step guide on how to make a spongy delicious vanilla cake! You can find it right here.
Almost everyone is a fan of chocolate, especially children! And chocolate cake holds a special place in all our hearts. So why not bake a chocolate cake this Christmas?
For this eggless cake recipe, you barely need any special ingredients. If you have suji at home, you are pretty much set to bake the chocolate cake. One of the easier eggless cake recipes, even for this one, you won’t need an oven or use condensed milk! This eggless cake recipe shows you how to make a spongy, tasty and easy chocolate cake!
Children mostly love fruit cakes but even adults prefer them with their tea. And making this fruit cake is very easy, you don’t even need to rush to the market to buy the ingredients!
With the fruit cake recipe mentioned here, you don’t even need an oven! An eggless soft and spongy fruit cake is exactly what we need to make our Christmas yummier!
Generally, a malai cake is delicious and gives a very rich feel. It goes very well with our palette and the sponginess of the cake only adds to the beauty of it. This is one of the eggless cake recipes that are very easy to make.
Follow this recipe, add some dry fruits and feel like royalty while sitting at home! This cake is definitely bound to be your favourite once you try it out!
During the lockdown, the dalgona coffee gained prevalence around the world. There was a time when you could see Dalgona coffee on almost everyone’s social media feeds. This unique eggless cake recipe shows you how to make dalgona cake from dalgona coffee.
Follow this easy recipe and make your own dalgona coffee cake! I am sure it will make you the star of the kitchen!
At first glance, this cake may look very fancy and difficult to make but trust me, it’s not! We have just the easiest black forest cake recipe for you! And you won’t even need eggs or flour to make it! Make this delicious cake and wow everyone with your cake baking skills!
An all-time-favourite, the red velvet cake is incredibly royal and sells very easily at every bakery! Not only does it look beautiful but it tastes amazing as well!
So if you are also a red velvet fan, here is the perfect eggless cake recipe for you. Make it before Christmas and indulge in its rich taste as you celebrate the festival with your loved ones!
No, you don’t need to use real mud to make this cake! It is simply named mud cake due to its colour that is very similar to that of mud. Due to its decadence, a lot of people enjoy eating mud cakes. And for this particular recipe, you don’t even need to use eggs!
Not only does it look fabulous, the recipe tells you how to make it incredibly delicious too! Top it up with some chocolate and your dessert is ready!
All kinds of cheesecakes taste amazing! Famously made in New York, the cheesecake has made its way across the world and is now loved by practically everyone!
Here we have for you the recipe for an eggless Oreo cheesecake! It doesn’t use an oven either. So head to the kitchen and make this delicious cake!
With all these amazing eggless cake recipes, we’re sure you can’t choose just one! So go ahead, try them all out and lose yourself in their sweetness
Picture credits: Photo by Daniela Echavez from Pexels
