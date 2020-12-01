If You Have Missed Double Trouble With Smriti And Jemi, Here’s What You Should Know!

Have you watched Double Trouble with Smirti and Jemi yet? It’s a talk series on YouTube that had its first episode in April 2020, and is worth checking out!
For those who don’t know, Double Trouble with Smriti and Jemi is a series on YouTube where Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues talk to sportspersons.
Being born and brought up in an Indian household, cricket is an inherent part of my phone updates, newspaper, TV, conversations and discussions. We don’t just watch cricket – we watch the highlights, the analysis, the interviews of cricketers, the talkshows, the training sessions and what not.
As an ardent cricket lover, I binge watched many talkshows and interviews of cricketers. (Contact me for suggestions). I was randomly scrolling through YouTube when I found this conversation between Smriti, Jemimah and Rohit Sharma.
I won’t lie – I wasn’t watching women’s cricket until two years back. Lately I realised that a sport is a sport, no matter who plays it.
At home, we watch everything related to cricket. We watch IPL, Big Bash, Ashes, women’s cricket and also highlights of matches we’ve already watched. So when I saw two women cricketers doing something exciting and enjoyable, I knew my weekend is booked.
Watch Episode 1 here.
Smriti and Jemi are so full of frolic and zeal. They talk about many aspects of their cricketing journey, like, their foreign tours, their best matches, their fun moments in the room, their learnings, etc. I find it very insightful, for anyone who wants to know about cricket.
It is endearing to listen to young women’s experiences in sports. Because we have lately made tremendous progress in our outlook towards women in sports and have a long way to go yet.
I love the show for many reasons; I’ll list out a few here.
The young ladies are very expressive and free. You feel like you are listening to a conversation of your friends. It doesn’t look like a set of questions framed to get certain answers. They ask all relevant, sensible and reasonable questions. No drama, no unnecessary topics, no craving for attention.
They have complete respect for whoever they talk to. While having fun, we can’t afford to forget who the other person is, right? Starting from the way they address their guests, everything is so decent and respectful. No dirty jokes and comments.
Their own experiences are so pleasant and feel-good. I love how they speak about their experiences in a way that it helps young sportspersons. So if you are an aspiring cricketer, I’d totally recommend it to you.
They have spoken to sportspersons other than cricketers as well! While we are finally learning to watch women’s cricket, should we not encourage people in other sports too? They’ve spoken to Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal among other women. Also, they’ve spoken to Sardar Singh, Pankaj Advani and Sreejesh PR.
Ab aap convince hogaye ki mai aur bolu? (Are you convinced yet?)
I wholeheartedly wish these young, beautiful and successful ladies all the success in their future. They deserve all the applause and recognition for making the best of the quarantine period.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Prakarsha P.
Animal lover. Student. Tries to write about women. Tries not to read till
Watching The Women’s Cricket World Cup? 5 Women Cricketers To Cheer On!
Do You Know That Indian Women’s Cricket Began As ‘Kanyaon Ki Cricket’?
Women’s WC 2020 Is In Feb – Do You Know Your Indian Cricket Women’s Team? Here Are 7 Of Them
Why This Video Of Our Rajasthan Royals Men Talking About Periods Is So Brilliant!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!