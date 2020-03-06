6 Moments From The Women’s T20 Final That Prove These Women Are Here To Stay!

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
The Indian team may not have won the cup at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. However, getting to the finals without the same facilities as men was a feat of awesomeness!
Creating a watershed moment in history, the Indian women’s team reached the finals in the ICC T20 World Cup tournament for the first time! They played against the Australian team for the cup.
And though the Australian team did win the match by 85 runs, both teams played some amazing cricket. With their stupendous talent, they have gave cricket and sport enthusiasts a treat to watch.
Here are a few highlights from the match.
The high point of today’s match was the Australian wicket keeper Alyssa Healy’s innings. This right-handed wicket keeper batsman scored five sixes, three of which, in the 11th over, were back to back. They accounted for a hat-trick of sixes. Over all, she scored 75 runs in 39 balls.
While Healy gave Australia’s innings a fast pace, Beth Mooney maintained the stability. Together a 100-run stand up between Healy and Mooney gave the Australian team the correct start and tone.
Mooney’s innings consisted of 10 fours, and the best shot was 14th over 5th bowl bowled by Deepthi Sharma. It was a flighted delivery spinning away outside off stump. And Mooney advanced and loft-drive over cover didn’t get to the pitch of the ball but went through with the shot. The execution was spot on. She scored 78 runs on 54 balls.
Australian Captain Meg Lanning’s wicket was a really beautiful delivery by Deepthi Sharma and an equally amazing catch by Shikha Pandey. In the second delivery of 17th over, Sharma bowled smartly.
Lanning moved long way across to the off-side to target the vacant spaces behind square on the leg-side, and tried to fetch the pull shot. However, she ended up hitting it straight to square leg in the hands of Shikha Pandey.
In the 13th overs bowled by Sophie Molineux, Richa Ghosh presented a beautiful shot. On the 2nd ball of the over Ghosh pressed forward and swung her bat to elevate it over extra cover to mark a spectacular six over the boundary.
In the third over bowled by Megan Schutt, Mandana showed an amazing shot straight to a four that gave a Sourav Ganguly nostalgia. The feet, the position, the guide, the delivery and the placement all of it was reminiscent of Ganguly and his playing style.
Now this one was an amazing catch by Beth Mooney. The delivery was an off-speed full bowl. Shikha Pandey got under it with a bent back leg and decided to go over extra cover.
She thought that she made decent contact, but Mooney had other ideas. The Australian ran back to her left from mid-off and clung onto her second catch of the match. She had eyes on the ball, throughout!
These were some of the most memorable and amazing moments from the final match. This is just goes on to show you that women’s cricket, honestly, needs and deserves the same viewership and fan frenzy that the men’s cricket does.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
5 Moments When Indian Women’s Cricket Team Proved They’re No Less Than Our Men In Blue
Harmanpreet Kaur Takes ‘Mithali’s Devils’ On To The Cusp Of Cricketing History
Watching The Women’s Cricket World Cup? 5 Women Cricketers To Cheer On!
How did the Indian Women’s cricket team do in 2019?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!