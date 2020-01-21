How did the Indian Women’s cricket team do in 2019?

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
Over the years, the Indian Women’s
cricket team emerged to be one of the top class teams, India has ever produced.
Right in the International ODI rankings for the year 2019, the Indian Women’s
cricket team finished at 2nd rank.
Well, the team has got some senior
players such as Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami who have got vast experience. More
to it, the youngsters are on the learning curve where they have aided to
different match winning contributions.
Therefore, come along as we unwrap the
era of the Indian Women’s cricket team in the year 2019
Indian Women’s
cricket team Performance in the year 2019
Right in the month of November,
Harmanpreet Kaur led India where they whitewashed the entire West Indies team
in their home soil. The series was a top-class series and the Indian Women’s
cricket team won all five of them.
It was this particular series when the
15-year old Shafali Verma showed her exceptional batting performance. She
scored an amazing 73 runs of 63 balls right in the opening match series.
Also, she found good support from her
teammates especially Smriti Mandhana and with the skipper, they defeated the
Windies team on their home soil.
Speaking about the bowling unit, another
young talent Radha Yadav took a whopping seven wickets in the series. The
19-year old woman found good assistance from Deepti Sharma who also took eight
wickets in four games.
More to it, the year 2019 was also
amazing for the Indian Women’s cricket team leg spinners as well. Poonam Yadav received
the prestigious Arjuna Award right from the hands of the President Ram Nath
Kovind. She received the award on the National Sports day that was a proud
moment for her.
So far, the bowler has made 108
appearances and has taken massive 157 wickets under her name.
Even more, in the year 2018, she took 35
wickets in 25 T20 games that were the most by any player.
A Take on
Jhulan Goswami in 2019
Well, speaking about one of the most
experienced bowlers in the Indian Women’s cricket team will bring Jhulan
Goswami into the spotlight. In the year 2019, the 37-year old gave back to back
spectacular performances.
She debuted in the year 2002 where her
first game was against England. Since then, the Indian pacer had no chance of
looking back where she gave an amazing contribution to the Indian Women’s
cricket team.
Further, in the year 2019, she overtook
Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick record of taking 180 wickets. So far, she has featured in around 182 ODI and
has taken 225 wickets throughout her ODI bowling career.
Mithali Raj:
The former Indian Women’s cricket team Captain in 2019
If there is any backbone for the Indian
Women’s cricket team, it has to be Mithali Raj. Over the years, the
contribution of Mithali
Raj
has been phenomenal.
In 2019, she gave some brilliant
performances where she has played a whopping 209 ODI’s. This is the most by any
women cricketer and the numbers are still on the rising curve.
Well, her performance is unmatched and
probably, it will be hard for other players to beat the record of Mithali Raj
in the Indian Women’s cricket team.
Conclusion
The Indian Women’s cricket team has
given some amazing performances whereas their winning streak doesn’t seem to
end. Plus, with the mixed bag of experience and younger talents showing off
their A-game, it seems that the future of Indian Women’s cricket team is in
safe hands.
Plus, the seam along with the spin
attack looks in total control for the Indian Women’s cricket team too.
Well, as the year 2019 went for the
Women’s cricket team, each of those players will be proud of themselves.
Hence, at this stage, all that the fans can pray is to pray for the Indian Women’s cricket team to perform well in the future.
Image credit @BCCIwomen
I am a confused cat woman with a penchant for writing 🙂
