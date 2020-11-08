What Is ‘Being Free’? And A Woman Ever Really Free?

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
What is being free? What will set us free? What do we believe in if even an education cannot set us free?
These hands that scrub utensils
Once wished to hold pencils
They said “You’ll be free”
This womb which is now a mother
Once dreamt of school and felt light as a feather
It said “You’ll be free”
The mind which thinks of mouths to feed
Once searched in books the life I’d lead
It said “You’ll be free”
This back now bent with the beatings I bore
Once was proud of the school satchel it wore
It said “You’ll be free”
These legs that fled from the beast
Once ran eagerly towards the school’s feast
They said “You’ll be free”
Through the nook, I see those slender fingers
With suavity on the mouse, it lingers
I think “Oh, they are free”
I see in my madam hope and power
I think she’s never seen the life of one lower
I think “A woman, yet free”
I think it’s her life she’s the creator
A happy story and she’s the narrator
I think “She’s lucky to be free”
Until I saw her fall from grace
When he struck every day on her face
I now think “Is she free?”
Now I say woman it’s not fate
You need courage sooner than late
I now say “Courage sets us free”
Published here first.
Image source: a still from the film Thappad
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A story teller, a listener and an eager learner. I believe that the world is
Dear Daughter, I Have A Dream Of Adopting You Someday
When I Experienced Freedom For The First Time After Marriage
Letter To My Beloved Daughter (Part 4)
Watching Pink Led Me To Relive These Unwanted Encounters Of The Sexual Kind
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!