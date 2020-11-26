Farah Khan Pens Down A Heart Warming Letter To All Mothers, On Having Kids At 43

In an open letter to all mothers, Farah Khan spoke of her decision to have kids at 43 and what she thinks of Sony’s Story 9 Months Ki.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently shared a very special letter with all the mothers and women are going to be mothers. The letter was something she penned down about her choice of becoming a mother at the age of 43. Farah Khan became a mother to triplets Anya, Czar and Diva via IVF in 2008.
Addressing all the women in her open letter, Khan said she became a mother when she wanted to be one and not when society expected her to. She said she didn’t approve such societal diktats.
‘Our actions speak louder than words. For every action, we have a choice and what you make of that choice, makes us.
As a daughter, wife and a mother, I’ve had to make many choices because of which I have become the choreographer, filmmaker and producer that I am. Every time I felt the moment was right, I listened to my gut and seized it. Whether it was for my career or for my family. We think about people’s judgements so much, we forget that it’s our life and it’s our call!” she wrote in the letter.
Stating that there is no right age for entering motherhood, she wrote “Today I am a proud mother of three because of a choice. I became a mother when I was ready for it, not when the society deems “the appropriate age to conceive.”
Thanks to advancements in science, I was able to do it via IVF at my age. Today, it’s nice to see that more women are making this choice without fear of judgement, changing people’s mindsets and taking their happiness in their own hands. When through IVF you can become a mother with the help of a donor, then why not go for that option when we have it? #ItsAWomansCall
Wrapping her letter she mentioned Sony TV’s show ‘Story 9 Months Ki.’ She wrote “I recently came to know of a Sony TV series called Story 9 Months ki which makes a bold and honest statement? Agar pyar ke bina shaadi ho sakti hai, to pati ke bina maa kyun nahi? (If people can get married without being in love, why can’t a woman be a mother without a man?) I wish a great motherhood to all women out there who want to be mothers- naturally or otherwise.”
This show produced by Rangraz television works started airing on 23rd November 2020.
In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is an artificial process of conception. Children born through this process are also called test-tube babies. Earlier this technique was not very prevalent but with increasing awareness, a lot of people are opting for it.
Women who are unable to conceive or do not want to conceive due to any reason can use this technique. Here, the sperm and egg are mixed in a lab and then it is injected in the uterus of the woman wishing to conceive.
Motherhood is one of the most important decisions in a woman’s life, so it is incredibly important to be both mentally and physically ready for it. Do not sideline your dreams or choices simply because your family or society wants you to. At the end of the day, it is your life and only you have the autonomy over it!
Picture credits: Screenshots Farah Khan’s Instagram page.
