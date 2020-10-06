During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > Is IVF Painful? Here’s Hoping My Personal Experience Will Help You Decide
is IVF painful

Is IVF Painful? Here’s Hoping My Personal Experience Will Help You Decide

Posted: October 6, 2020
Tags:

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

Those who decide to go in for IVF often worry – is IVF painful? Here is a mother speaking of her personal experience with IVF.

My first IVF attempt was a failure and I gave birth to my twin girls in my second attempt with IVF.

Is IVF painful?

Many others who might be considering it ask me – is IVF painful? Here’s what I say –

It would be a big fat lie, if I say, IVF is totally a painless procedure. It would also be an exaggeration, if I answer those who ask “is IVF painful?” that it is very much painful procedure.

In my personal opinion, pain is bearable in IVF. I know, pain bearing capacity, differs among individuals, so you will have to gauge for yourself.

I feel that IVF pain falls under 2 below categories which are:

  • Physical Pain
  • Mental and emotional pain – Anxiety and fear

Physical pain of IVF

In IVF, egg collection and embryo transfer are the important procedures.

There are some injections which are administered to enable growth of follicles. The actual pain of injections is ordinary pain – you will be OK, if you don’t fear injections.

There will be many vaginal scans in the whole process. At my first scan, I felt little uncomfortable during the scan, but after that got used to that.

Then, there are tablets to be taken regularly.

Egg collection is usually done under anaesthesia, and it wasn’t painful for me. For those who wonder – is IVF painful, some women and not all, might feel pain after egg collection.

Embryo transfer is the final step and I didn’t feel any physical pain after that.

I felt bloated at times and wasn’t hungry much after the injections. Apart from that, there wasn’t any physical pain which was unbearable, for me.

Mental pain/Anxiety of IVF

To be honest, mental pain was more when compared to physical pain. Dealing with my emotions was a huge challenge.

The actual process

During my first IVF, there was a lot of anxiety and fear regarding the success of the procedure. I would google about what happens next, and felt that I had all symptoms of pregnancy, but result was negative.

During two week wait (in which I needed to wait for the embryo to embed) of my second IVF, I didn’t attempt to browsed about these symptoms. I relaxed, read a lot of books, and listened to music to while away my time.

I know it’s very difficult not to think about the results. But I understood that it’s not in my hands, and this attitude helped me a lot.

IVF cycle failure

Dealing with IVF cycle failure is very difficult and I have experienced it in my first attempt. It is OK to cry and be upset. But try to accept it and give time for yourself to recover. Don’t rush for another cycle immediately. Discuss with your doctor, and then start only when you are both physically and mentally ready.

IVF is a journey which requires both physical and mental health.

Believe me – IVF pain is very much bearable. Eat healthy and try to be happy.

First published here.

Image source: Tasha on pixabay

Check with your doctor first

At Women's Web we try to bring you information on Fitness & Wellness topics of interest to you. This is not, however diagnostic or prescriptive information, so please do consult your doctor or therapist before using any of it.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Twinsmom

I am a new mom to my little twin princesses.I wish to share about

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Stop Judging Moms Who Take A ‘Different’ Path To Motherhood As Not ‘Worthy’ Enough!

I Am A Mother To Twins Today, But Getting Here Took A Lot From My Husband And Me

Entrepreneur Gitanjali Banerjee Wants InfertilityDost To Eradicate That Horrible Word, ‘Banjh’

My Journey From Infertility To A Motherhood Where We Wanted To Do Things Our Way

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

I Made The Mistake Of Getting Married 4 Years Ago And Since Then, I’ve Lived In My Personal Hell!
Wasn’t I ‘Too Dark’ For You Then? Now Your Wife Is ‘Too Boring’ For You?
Twice Divorced At 22, I Finally Realised My Marital Status Doesn’t Define My Identity
She Is Married, Not Dead; This New Short Film On Daughters Will Touch Your Heart

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

The Untold Tale Of Soorpanakha

4 Festival Art And Craft Activities For Children

role of married woman

We Are Very Progressive, Ji! We Allow Our Daughter In Law To Wear Jeans!

Everyday Sexism In India And Why We Are So Blind To It

Why Ambitious Indian Women Who Want To Reach The Top In Their Professional Lives Are Rare

""