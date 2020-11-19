Full Of Gossip, Fashion and Glamour, Would You Be Watching Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives?

Netflix’s latest ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ promises to be a show full of gossip, glamour and some ‘friendships.’ Will you watch it?
Slated to release on the 27th of November, Netflix original series ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ recently dropped their trailer. The show aims to give you a glimpse into the glamorous and ‘fabulous’ lives these women lead.
This show will have ‘best friends’ Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari. Why is ‘best friends’ in quotes, you wonder? Well because we don’t know if they’re truly besties or just frenemies! Though the truth is that, whether it is the glamour industry or people in real life, finding true friends is pretty rare!
Nonetheless, the show aims to give us a glimpse into the real lives of these Bollywood star wives instead of the ones that we are shown on TV. Maybe it aims to show us the issues that may arise in their seemingly perfect lives.
If you’re wondering who these women are, let me give you a brief introduction to them. Seema Khan is actor-producer Sohail Khan’s wife while Bhavana Pandey is actor Chunky Pandey’s wife, and Maheep Kapoor is actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife. And we all know Neelam Kothari as the happy, bubbly Sangeeta from Hum Saath Saath Hain.
According to the two minute and 17-second-long trailer, these women discuss the highs and lows of their lives and also show off a little bit of their lifestyle. The glamour of their lives is also shown to us in a glimpse when we see Shah Rukh Khan and Gouri Khan in a short scene.
The short trailer shows you what keeps happening in the lives of these women however, I felt it was full of gossip, glamour and fashion. It might also show us a few interesting things (in a very taunting manner). Maybe who Chunky Pandey’s wife is scared of? Who does Maheep Kapoor stalk. And the kind of offers Neelam Kothari is receiving. Oh and also even which hot guy is stalking them when they go on a holiday! If you watch the show, you are sure to find out more about their lifestyles.
Honestly, I don’t think it does. However, just like us, thousands of views across the country, are interested in knowing more about the glamourous lives of these women. And the show will depict pretty much exactly that.
As humans, we are often very interested in knowing what is happening in the lives of other people. And if you are from the Bollywood and glamour industry, people’s interest in your life simply doubles, right?
That is probably one of the reasons I watched the trailer. I am not saying that watching such shows is a waste of time or it’s wrong in any way. You can’t always watch serious stuff in life, you do need entertainment too, right?
But would we really be watching the truth that the show claims? Do you think you’d be able to really know the truth about the stars or their ‘better halves’ in just one show? Absolutely not! We will only be shown what the makers of the show want us to see.
I am sure most of us have heard or even watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Now I am also sure you know that ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ draws inspiration from it and is our own desi version of the show.
Whether you want to watch this show or not is completely up to you. However, all I want to say is that while you watch shows like these, we could also take efforts to watch shows that actually have some lessons for us.
And if you’re looking for something like that, there are two things you can definitely add to your watch-list. The first one would be ‘Test Case’ on AltBalaji. It is the story of Captain Shikha Sharma, the first female captain of the Special Force in the Indian Army.
Test Case tells you how she manages to prove herself and how with her bravery and determination, manages to face every obstacle thrown her way.
The other one would be Netflix’s movie titled ‘Soni.’ This is the story of two female officers working with the Delhi Police. Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Saloni Batra’s fabulous bonding carries the movie on its shoulders. Both the women, in the movie, boldly face all the troubles that arise in both, their personal and professional lives.
So why not watch one of these while we all wait for Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives to release?
