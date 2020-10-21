During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
prawns pulao

An Easy Prawns Pulao/Kolimbi Chi Khichdi Recipe For When You Need A Perfect One-Pot Treat!

Posted: October 21, 2020

Try this prawns pulao recipe if you want to try something new for your tastebuds! It is bound to change your mind about the boring khichdi!

Whenever mum can’t think of what to cook for lunch or dinner, Kolambi chi khichdi/prawns pulao has always been her ‘go-to’ dish. Especially when unexpected guests arrive, and there are prawns ‘sitting’ in the refrigerator!

This popular variant of  prawns pulao, made in coastal Maharashtra is a delightful combination of aromatic spices, fresh coconut and other ingredients. The rice and prawns are cooked in a single pot, making it easy to put this dish together. With its many flavours and divine taste, this makes a perfect one-pot treat, for prawn lovers.

Kolimbi Chi Khichdi recipe

Serves– 4

Preparation and cooking time– 1hr

Ingredients:

Rice- 4 cups

Prawns (washed, de-shelled and deveined) – 3 medium bowls

Thinly sliced onions- 2-4

Finely chopped tomatoes- 2-3

Ginger, garlic, green chillies and coriander paste- 2 tbsp

Freshly grated coconut- ½ cup

A handful of chopped coriander leaves

Khada masala(whole spices)

Bay leaves (Tamalpatra)-2-3,

Cinnamon sticks- 1-2

Green cardamoms- 2-4

Cloves- 2-3

Peppercorns- 7-8

Caraway seeds (Shahjeera) – 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder- ½ tsp

Red chilli powder-1 tsp

Coriander and cumin powder (Dhania jeera powder) – 2 tsp

Garam masala powder

Salt for taste

Oil- 4 tbsp

Some freshly chopped coriander and grated coconut

Ghee (clarified butter) – 1 tbsp

How to make the perfect prawns pulao

Wash and drain the rice. Keep it aside.

Heat 4 tbsp oil in a pan.

Shallow fry the khada masala (all the dry spices listed above), till they give a nice aroma.

Add the chopped onions. Sautée and cook until translucent.

Now, add the tomatoes, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander and cumin powder and the garam masala powder. Mix well.

Next, put the prawns in, cook until the oil separates. Mix in the ground ginger, garlic, chilli and coriander paste.

Cover with a lid and let cook for about 5 minutes.

Lastly, add the rice. Add twice the quantity of water/as required and some salt for the taste. Cook covered on low heat, till all the water evaporates.

If the rice is undercooked, pour some water on the lid and cook for few more minutes.

Once done, garnish the prawns pulao with coriander and freshly grated coconut- this gives it the authentic flavour. Serve piping hot, with a drizzle of ghee.

Like every other recipe, this prawns khichdi, too, has its own variations across different regions. Some recipes use coconut milk or some times, the prawns are even marinated in spices.

This version has a light and lovely fragrance. The flavour of rice and succulent prawns packed in a one-pot is phenomenal. It is mildly spicy yet very tasty. This delectable prawns pulao will surely be savoured by prawn lovers!

Picture credits: Photo by Ricardo Esquivel from Pexels

Liked this post?

