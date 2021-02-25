Ladies, Stop Feeling Bad About These 146 Things ASAP!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
All our lives, we are made to feel guilty, embarrassed & ashamed of too many things. Here’s my list of things we need not feel bad about!
It’s 2021, and there are still so many stereotypes associated with being a woman. From a very young age, we are made to believe in these stereotypes, conditioned to behave, dress and present ourselves in a certain way. We are made to feel conscious, and embarrassed about our own bodies!
Often women experience body shaming and find themselves being judged unfairly, criticised, pressured, inconvenienced, discriminated against, and abused. And all this simply because they are women!
It is high time that we let go of all these things, the ones that bring us down. Here is my list of things that I think women should never apologise for, feel embarrassed, guilty or even ashamed about.
A man can encroach public places, adopt a relaxed sitting position by spreading his legs wide apart (not suggesting women do that). Men can get away with practically everything – from burping out loud in public (bad manners!) to fart away simply because they are men. Then, why aren’t these things okay for women? Why can’t women be considered sexy when they’re sweaty like men are? The most similar, perfectly normal, natural bodily functions are seen as shameful and disgusting when it comes to women!
Whew! That was quite an exhausting list, wasn’t it? But it definitely is not a complete list. Why don’t you add some more in the comments below?
Meanwhile, let’s stop beating ourselves up and start loving ourselves!
Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan and gifs from Giphy and Tenor.
