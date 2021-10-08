3 Fabulous Indian Rice One-Pot Recipes That Can Be Ready Under 45 Mins!

Here are 3 lip-smacking vegetarian, Indian one-pot recipes that can be whipped up in less than 45 mins! One-pot dishes are a great way to make a quick, healthy, wholesome meal.
I am a big fan of anything that is one-pot. Healthy, home- made one-pot dishes, especially Indian, are very close to my heart. Rice gives us choices innumerable, affordable and simple but substantial such one- pots.
A staple grain in most Indian homes and a staple food for many Indians across regions in India, the humble rice is one of the most versatile ingredients of our kitchens. It can be combined and enjoyed with just about any ingredient.
Depending on what kind of rice you are making, a one-pot rice dinner can typically be ready on the table under 30 minutes!
I have rounded off my favourite vegetarian, Indian one-pot rice recipes, each one offering delicious, fragrant, warm one-pot comfort. Here we go!
This is a just the right one-pot Indian meal one could do for after a long, tiring day. It is quick to make on days when you can’t wait too long to eat, is comforting to have when you need food that will keep you warm and cosy and is nutritious to eat, with a rich source of protein and iron, particularly for the vegetarians. Besides, it is light and easy on the tummy! What more can one ask for? Make a note of the ingredients.
Serves– 4
Cooking time– Approximately 30-45 minutes
The ingredients
Rice- 4 cups
Masoor (brown skinned lentils which are orange inside)-2 cups
Sliced onions- 2-3
Chopped tomatoes- 2
Green chillies (slit) – 1- 2
Ginger garlic paste- 2 tbsp
Cumin seeds-
Bay leaves- 3-4
Black cardamom/ kali elaichi – 2-3
Black peppercorns- 3- 4
Cinnamon stick- 1-2
Clove-2 to 3
Chopped coriander- a handful
Method:
Wash the rice and lentils.
Heat the pressure cooker with some oil.
Temper the cumin seeds. When the seeds start to crackle, add the sliced onions. Fry them, until light golden.
Then add the bay leaves, black cardamoms, black peppercorn, cinnamon sticks, cloves and stir.
Add the ginger-garlic paste. Cook for another 1-2 minutes.
Add the chopped tomatoes and the green chillies. Cook it on medium flame till the tomatoes get squishy.
Add some turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt.
Add the soaked rice and lentils. Mix them well with the masalas.
Add about 5 cups of water. Close the lid.
Pressure-cook on high flame for about 5 minutes.
Now, keeping the flame low, let it cook for another 8-10 minutes and then it’s done.
Serve hot, garnished with chopped coriander leaves and some ghee, with papad, pickle or curd to go as accompaniments)
The Vaangi bhaat is a traditional South Indian dish which originated in the state of Karnataka and is just as famous in Maharashtra. This vegetable (vaangi) known by several names in different regions of India (vaangi, baingan, brinjal) is popularly known as the aubergine or eggplant in the western world.
Vaangi or tondli (also called the ivy gourd/ kundru/ tindora) as a first choice of vegetable for a recipe might sound a bit unexciting, as both these vegetables are bland and not too many people are fond of it.
However, with the right spices complementing these vegetables, they can be turned into some amazing dishes- baingan bharta, bharleli( stuffed) vaangi/ tondli, vangyache kaap and the easiest of them all- the Vaangi/tondli bhaat!
The vaangi bhaat recipe here, is a Maharashtrian version, which makes use of the goda masala, a typical Maharashtrian spice powder mix, made of aromatic spices (like sesame seeds and coconut flakes) blended together, to give curries and dals (aamti in Marathi), a subtle sweet flavour.
It blends well with vaangi or tondli, lending its unique flavour and aroma, with each vegetable and also giving its own distinct taste.
The recipe:
Preparation and cooking time- 45 minutes
Serves-4
Ingredients:
Vaangi/ Baingan/Brinjal-5-6
For a tondli bhaat– Tondli (Ivy gourd) – 5-6
Rice- 3 small cups
Onions- 2 large
Diced potatoes- 2(optional)
Tomatoes- 2
Red chillies- 2
Black mustard seeds (mohri) – ¼ tsp
Cumin seeds- 1 tbsp
Curry leaves- 4-5
Fenugreek seeds (methi seeds) – 5-6
Khada masala (whole spices)
Goda masala
Garam masala powder
Turmeric powder- ¼ tsp
Red chilli powder- 1 tsp
Coriander and cumin powder- 1 tbsp
Asafoetida (hing) – ¼ tsp
Salt for taste
Jaggery (gud) – A small piece
Freshly grated coconut
Oil- 4-5 tbsp
Wash and cut the stems from the brinjals. Slice them (lengthwise) and put them in a bowl of water.
Heat the oil in a round bottom pan. Add the mustard seeds.
Once they splutter, add the khada masala (whole spices), cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, asafoetida, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander and cumin powder, garam masala powder, sliced onion, tomatoes &/ diced potatoes, followed by the red chillies.
Sautee this mixture for about 5 minutes.
Add brinjal slices and then some goda masala, some jaggery and lastly the rice. Mix thoroughly.
Add about 5 cups of water- adjust the required quantity (it may change depending on the quality or type of rice). Don’t forget the salt.
Stir and cook covered, till the rice is done. Once it is cooked, garnish it with the coriander leaves and fresh coconut.
Serve Vaangi Bhaat with any accompaniment of your choice- raita, pickle or papad
This is an off-shoot of the Vaangi Bhatt, replacing eggplant with tondli (also called the ivy gourd/ kundru/ tindora).
Tondli (Ivy gourd) – 5-6
Diced potatoes- 2 (optional)
Wash and cut the stems from the tondli (ivy gourd). Slice them (lengthwise) and put them in a bowl of water.
Add the ivy gourd slices and then some goda masala, some jaggery and lastly the rice. Mix thoroughly.
Serve Tondli bhaat with any accompaniment of your choice- raita, pickle or papad.
Nutritional Profile:
Eggplant (brinjal) – is a very good source of dietary fibre, vitamin B1 and copper. It is also a good source of manganese, vitamin B6, niacin, potassium, folate and vitamin K. Eggplant also contains phytonutrients such as nasunin and chlorogenic acid.
Did you know? Tondli is also referred to as gentleman’s toe?!
Another weeknight dinner– The rice one-pots may leave enough leftovers for another weeknight meal. So, save the leftover rice by storing it in an air-tight container in the freezer. Heat well before serving!
Image source: Unsplash, Image by Mario Raj
