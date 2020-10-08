During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > ‘You Imagine, I Create,’ Says Creator Manisha Tibrewal Of Naisha By Manisha

‘You Imagine, I Create,’ Says Creator Manisha Tibrewal Of Naisha By Manisha

Posted: October 8, 2020
Tags:

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

Right from personalised candles to wedding trousseaus, Manisha Tibrewal with her home decor service is here to bring your imagination alive!

She describes her work as:

I run a business under the name ‘Naisha.’ And I create beautiful, customised platters with personalised candles, floral themes, wedding trousseaus, packing trays, ring platters, tanjore paintings. I also make coin and ginni boxes, jute bags for wedding giveaways and potlis, paper bags and envelopes. Along with home decor, resin trays, bandarwal and much more. Basically I am there to enhance beauty of your house and your celebrations in an economic range. What you image, I create!

Where to find them?

On their Facebook page right here.

Her story:

I wanted to create beautiful things for people since I felt they want pretty things in their budget. However, in the market, these things are either customised or in their budget, not both.

I also wanted to create products that were beautiful yet different, unique and not pocket-pinching. Naisha was my dream that was fulfilled two years ago when my son when to the hostel for his studies.

Why she thinks you’d like her work:

My ideas are different with new concepts that I create every season. While being different and customised, they don’t cost much too!

Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you! To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Meet Akshya Agarwal, Lighting Up Homes With Her Candles And Curios

second marriage

Are Women Who Go In For A Second Marriage Supported By Family? 3 Women Tell Their Story

Elixir

‘Elixir’ By Sinjini Sengupta Is A Truly Exhilarating Read [#BookReview]

Manisha Koirala

An #Inspiring TED Talk By Manisha Koirala: Finding Meaning When Reality Hits You

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Twice Divorced At 22, I Finally Realised My Marital Status Doesn’t Define My Identity
How Shaming Young Women For Their Sexual Choices Can Put Them In Very Real Danger
marital rape
Marital Rapes Will Continue Until Indian Women Can Say NO To A Husband Without Consequences
Trolls More Interested In New Mom Sapna Chaudhary’s Marriage Certificate Than Her Health

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Bhuj girls

Bhuj College Makes 68 Girls Remove Panties To Check If They’re On Periods

Kaala Is An Important Movie: It Makes Us Rethink What Our Feminism Is

single woman in India

Yes, I Am A Single Woman In India! Any Problems?

daughter's right to property

SC Judgement Ensures Unconditional Right To Property Of Parents For Millions Of Indian Daughters

women actors speaking up IWD

5 Leading Ladies Of The Big Screen Who Raised Their Voice For All Women