‘You Imagine, I Create,’ Says Creator Manisha Tibrewal Of Naisha By Manisha

Right from personalised candles to wedding trousseaus, Manisha Tibrewal with her home decor service is here to bring your imagination alive!
I run a business under the name ‘Naisha.’ And I create beautiful, customised platters with personalised candles, floral themes, wedding trousseaus, packing trays, ring platters, tanjore paintings. I also make coin and ginni boxes, jute bags for wedding giveaways and potlis, paper bags and envelopes. Along with home decor, resin trays, bandarwal and much more. Basically I am there to enhance beauty of your house and your celebrations in an economic range. What you image, I create!
I wanted to create beautiful things for people since I felt they want pretty things in their budget. However, in the market, these things are either customised or in their budget, not both.
I also wanted to create products that were beautiful yet different, unique and not pocket-pinching. Naisha was my dream that was fulfilled two years ago when my son when to the hostel for his studies.
My ideas are different with new concepts that I create every season. While being different and customised, they don’t cost much too!
