During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Feminist > Why Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Can Be A Disturbing Movie For Today’s Women

Why Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Can Be A Disturbing Movie For Today’s Women

Posted: October 12, 2020
Tags:

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

The women in Dolly Kitty are strong with a desire to make their life better, but until mindsets and surroundings change, how much real difference can be made?

It is disturbing to watch Dolly Kitty aur woh Chamakte Sitare. In yet another assertion of female voices, director Alankrita Srivastava aptly captures the poignant moments of self-discovery in the lives of two women.

The protagonists are Dolly, and Kitty or Kajal. One, a young, naïve uninitiated woman and the other, an older woman who has learnt to live a life of shallow pretensions and hypocrisies. They share a bond, deeper and stronger than the familial ties that bind them.

In a hyperreal environment, the film opens to a moment of revelation. And the film picks pace as the two women find their lives muddling up and revealing instances of empowerment.

Women with strong voices

Women find voices in the film, which are at times bold, at times ridiculous, at times they find themselves betrayed and rudely brushed away, but these incidents always leave them stronger as individuals. They survive, they struggle hard,  they pursue, they decide to find meaning in their lives even as the state fails them, repeatedly, in giving them jobs, in providing them housing, in protecting them from housing scheme scamsters, in multifarious aspects of their social lives that keep crumbling away.

The older woman Dolly’s life has an interesting trajectory in the film, the chai session in her office, being a typical example. She is a comparatively more well-thought out character, with her courage to accept her son for who he is, to accept her mother, and to build bridges with characters including Usmaan. Their backward caste identity is merely thrown in to complete the picture, since the thread of caste and gender definitions are hardly touched upon in this film.

‘Empowered’ women, but what about all else?

But what makes the film disturbing is its apolitical treatment of several incidents that involve scenes of moral policing and the shootout at the DJ party.

While the film clearly envisages an empowered woman, the middle class woman, the Netflix-viewing category of women, it also prefers to maintain a stoic indifference to those instances of regressive misogyny that can have an impact on the lives of these categories of women.

Does the film believe that individualistic feminism, where the individual rises in power even as the social reality, the community in which she exists is an extremely, dangerously patriarchal one?

A violence that is truly against women, symbolically represented through the installation that is destroyed, and the people from the minority religious categories who are brutally attacked – happen around the protagonists. The larger picture of patriarchal oppression creeping in to the social fabric in the state is conveniently swept aside as the women survive, renew themselves and embark themselves on their journey towards self-discovery.

Sexual emancipation seems a possibility in the film, one that seems to fade away as a hegemonic patriarchal power, clad in saffron, assumes control over the installation, and over the bodies of women in the not-too-distant future.

As the film visualizes this reality, it seeks vainly to escape into economic freedom and a desire to return to the roots. Will that emerge as the route to individual freedom for women in contemporary India?

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Swapna Gopinath

Reads and writes and thinks about gender identities and cultural contexts.. involves actively in women'

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Asks – Why Do We Women Give Ourselves A Less Than 5 Star Rating?

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare – An Extra-Ordinary Tale Of Ordinary Lives Of Ordinary Women

Dolly Kitty Aur Vo Chamakte Sitare: One More On Point ‘Lady Oriented’ Film By Alankrita Shrivastava?

Alankrita & Kanika

Alankrita Of ‘Lipstick…’ & Kanika Of Manmarziyaan: Rise Of Meaningful Cinema With Nuanced Female Roles

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Men Giving Rape Threats To 5y.o. Ziva Dhoni ‘Coz Her Father Performed Badly Shows Our Sick Society
DU colleges cut-offs
‘Normalisation’ Of Marks Has Top DU Colleges Cut-Off At 100% Where Do Other Deserving Students Go?
feeling anxious
5 Tips To Stop Feeling Anxious In A Relationship And Be Kinder To Yourself
Mallika Misra’s Entrepreneurial Journey At 56 Proves It’s Never Too Late To Fulfil Your Dreams!

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

dear comrade

Dear Comrade: 5 Lessons We Can Learn From This Refreshingly Feminist Movie

Should You Really Tolerate Emotional Abuse To Maintain ‘Peace In The House’?

Rujuta Diwekar’s The PCOD Thyroid Book – A Hammer To Break Out Of A Vicious Cycle [Book Review]

THAT World Of Singles

Working during a childcare emergency

Does Working During A Childcare Crisis Make You A Bad Mom?