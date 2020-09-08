The Masks She Has Always Worn To Hide The Pain…

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
The mask she wears to hide her bruises, her pain, her distress from everyone, to hold up her head and go through life… can you not see it?
She is bemused. It is startling to see everyone wear the mask, to talk about it, to ask which one is needed?
The mask is not something that is new to her, you see…
She chuckles at the questions you ask,
Because she has always worn a mask
The mask that hid the bruise,
Made possible for you to ignore the abuse
The mask let you imagine she was fulfilled
Inspite of her thousand dreams killed
It showed none of her pain
So you needed to take no blame
The mask with the fake smile pasted
Hiding the emptiness that left her wasted
Covering what you wouldn’t hear,
The mask was her live saver.
So behind a façade she would shrink,
Pushing herself to the brink.
Staring at a deep abysss
As all truth you would dismiss
Today, she lets her thoughts meander,
To what she would often wonder.
When she was left with no without,
Looking inwards resolved her doubt
She saw through the cloak that you wear,
Of control, of a society beyond repair
She recognised how you played your part
With blinkers; and the mask on your heart
Bemused, she smiles.
Masks, or no masks, she still has the capacity to feel, and the courage to believe.
Do you, dear world, dear society, have the same?
Can you still smile beneath your mask?
If you or anyone you know is feeling depressed or suicidal, here are some of the helplines available in India. Please call.
Aasra, Mumbai: 022-27546669
Sneha, Chennai: 044-2464 0050
Lifeline, Kolkata: 033-2474 4704
Sahai, Bangalore: 080–25497777
Roshni, Hyderabad: 040-66202000, 040-66202001
Image source: johnhain on pixabay
Shalini grows through her roles as mother and a doctor.
